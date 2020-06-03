user icon
2020 season 'not appropriate' for reverse grid races

2020 season 'not appropriate' for reverse grid races

  • Published on 03 Jun 2020 12:33
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Introducing reverse grid races during the 2020 season wouldn't be appropriate, believes managing director of Silverstone Stuart Pringle. 

Last month, during a meeting between F1 and its teams, the idea of reverse grid qualifying races was proposed, which received support from most of the teams.

However, it was later confirmed that Mercedes opposed the plan, and it is rumoured that Racing Point is also against introducing the new format.

MORECarey asserts F1 not after 'gimmicks' in talks over reverse grid races

MOREHorner: F1 at a 'perfect time' to trial new race format

The format would see a 30-minute race on Saturday, with the championship leader lining up at the back of the field and the driver sitting 20th starting at the front. The finishing order of that race would then decide the starting grid for Sunday's grand prix

The arrangement was proposed for venues that are hosting two race weekends this year, which includes Silverstone

But Pringle isn't keen on the idea: "I don't think it would be appropriate this season because everybody set off on a championship battle knowing what the format was,” he told Sky F1.

"But I don't think it's a no for the future and I know that Formula 1 has put a lot of time in looking at the quality of the show and the quality of the racing and what needs to be done.

"There are probably reasons why that might be a challenge in this day and age. But everything should be explored, just not in the middle of the season."

On Tuesday, F1 CEO Chase Carey stated that talks will continue to take place regarding new ideas in order to make a race weekend more entertaining.

“I think we’ll continue talks but it won’t be unique to this. I think we always want to be challenging ourselves and [looking at whether] there are other things we can do to make the sport better.”

F1 News Chase Carey
Replies (2)

  • Dert38

    Posts: 245

    Eventually racing degrades

    • + 0
    • Jun 3 2020 - 12:48
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,132

    Agreed, stick to what you know for this season, experiment all you like next. I am deficient in Vitamin F1, and I need a concentrated addition of it right now.

    • + 0
    • Jun 3 2020 - 13:04

