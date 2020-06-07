Who's racing in the Azerbaijan Virtual Grand Prix?

With the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season confirmed for July, the VIrtual Grand Prix series will begin to wind down as focus shifts to real-life action.

However, this weekend sees the Azerbaijan Virtual Grand Prix around the tight streets of Baku, where there is sure to be drama between the 20 drivers taking part.

Eight current F1 drivers, including virtual debutants Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly, will form up on the grid.

Racing drivers from other categories such as Esteban Gutierrez, Enzo Fittipaldi, Oscar Piastri, Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi will compete, as well as footballers Aymeric Laporte, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Thibaut Courtois.

The full entry list is as follows;