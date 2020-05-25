Poll: Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

Sebastian Vettel is out of contract at the end of the 2020 and will be replaced at Ferrari by Carlos Sainz.
The future of the four-time world champion is not known, however he has been linked with moves to other teams such as Mercedes and Renault.
JuJuHound
Posts: 269
I picked Mercedes since IMO it will be Mercedes or Reitrement
calle.itw
Posts: 8,099
If he goes to Renault, then my F1 2019 game is eerily accurate on how drivers move around the grid. But I feel it's Merc', RP or out. Or maaaaybe a RBH return in a short notice, but I find even that pretty unlikely.