user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton not thinking about other drivers during lockdown

Hamilton not thinking about other drivers during lockdown

  • Published on 21 May 2020 09:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton insists he is not thinking about his fellow Formula 1 drivers during the lockdown measures implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening ten races of the 2020 season have been called off due to the virus, which has claimed the lives of almost 330,000 people worldwide.

F1 is set to resume racing in July with a double-header at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, with a couple of drivers, including Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen, having the opportunity to prepare with karting.

MOREHamilton: Everyone will be rusty when racing returns

Hamilton says that he has been in touch with a couple of his F1 colleagues, but is not worried about what they are doing in order to be strong when the sport returns.

“I don’t think about other drivers,” he said in an interview with Mercedes. “I hope they’re all well, I’ve been in touch with a couple of them We’re all in the same boat generally.

“But I don’t think of them in terms of motivation or anything. I’ve never struggled with motivation and being competitive. I can’t control what they’re doing, and there’s no point worrying about what they may or may not be doing.

“All I can do is focus inwards, being the best I can be, what’s my potential, how can I be more positive, how can I be a better person to be around and work with.

“So I think about these kind of things. I’ve messaged some of the people I’ve worked with trying to get a bit of feedback about that kind of stuff.”

Hamilton aiming to improve physical shape during lockdown

In 2019, Hamilton secured his sixth world drivers' title which was his fifth in the last six seasons with Mercedes.

The 35-year-old says he is using the ongoing lockdown period to enhance his physical shape in order to be stronger than ever when the season begins later this year.

When asked if everyone will see a different, improved Hamilton in 2020, the Briton replied: “I would hope so. If we, I, you are not improving during these days, what are we doing? Just wasting time, sitting on your backside.

“Nothing is going to get handed to any of us. We’ve got to go out there and get whatever it is we want. You’ve got to want it more than the person you’re fighting against. You’ve got to get up off your ass and do it.

“I’m in pretty decent shape but I could always be in better shape. I see things, I’m like’ Damn I see a bit of fat here’, or ‘Shoot, I’ve got to work harder and go for a run’.

“In natural reality, I don’t have much fat but there are people out there that will have these things in their minds. You just got to let go, find what it is you love and say ‘I’m going to do it and I’m not going to let anything get in my way’.

“It might take a long time. People forget that I started racing when I was eight and I didn’t get to Formula 1 until I was 22. So it was a long time for me to get there. But patience is always very important.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar