user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Wolff: Vettel not on top of Mercedes' 2021 wish list

Wolff: Vettel not on top of Mercedes' 2021 wish list

  • Published on 17 May 2020 14:03
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Sebastian Vettel is not on the top of the team's wish list when deciding its future driver line-up.

Vettel's future in the sport remains in the air after Ferrari announced earlier this week that it would be parting ways with the German at the end of the 2020 season.

Vettel was linked with a move to McLaren, however just two days after Ferrari's declaration, McLaren confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will join the team in 2021, while Carlos Sainz takes Vettel's spot at Ferrari.

MOREMcLaren affirms Vettel was never an option for 2021 | Brown assures no harsh feelings with Sainz over McLaren departure

More rumours have suggested that Vettel could partner fellow multi-world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, who have dominated F1 since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014.

However, Wolff says that the team's focus right now going forward is the future of George Russell, Mercedes' junior driver who made his F1 debut last year with Williams.

"For us, the question is what to do about George Russell,” Wolff told ORF. “That's one option. Then there is also the Sebastian Vettel option. But that is not first on our agenda, because we have to concentrate on our own driver programme.”

Russell spent his first season in F1 at the back of the field as Williams struggled to keep up with its rivals throughout the year.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are out of contract at the end of the 2020 campaign, which will be their fourth year in partnership together.

Wolff believes that Vettel is “pulling all the strings” as he can decide whether or not he stays or remains in F1 with another team.

"Sebastian is pulling all the strings," Wolff said. "He can decide for himself whether he wants to quit or join another team. There are still some interesting places."

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Toto Wolff Ferrari Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 390

    Not a total rejection of possibility he could end up at Merc.......... imo would be less fractious that Alonso driving there but far from a conducive atmosphere

    • + 0
    • May 17 2020 - 17:04
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,270

      I disagree. Seb actually has a history of on track incidents with rivals (both teammates and other teams).

      Hamilton and Alonso had a political battle made possible by the colossal mismanagement of Ron Dennis. On track... Alonso and Lewis fought hard in 2007 and throughout 2013. Never once did they have an incident. There is tremendous respect there for each other's abilities.

      That being said, I unfortunately don't ever see Mercedes hiring Alonso. Even though it would be (in my humble opinion) the greatest pairing in the history of the sport perhaps only rivaled by Prost/Senna.

      • + 0
      • May 17 2020 - 20:57
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 78

    Hohohohoho......

    Maybe Lewis getting a sabbatical?....

    • + 0
    • May 17 2020 - 19:42
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,245

    Seb should have taken the one year deal with Ferrari and get his act together and climb back into the wish list of the teams. Plus, any additional money is better than retirement in early 30s. He might regret the lost revenue down the road while swinging in his armchair.

    • + 0
    • May 17 2020 - 21:40

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar