F1 aims to create 'isolated environment' for competitors

F1 aims to create 'isolated environment' for competitors

  • Published on 02 May 2020 15:45
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Formula 1 has revealed its plans to create an 'isolated environment' for competitors when racing gets underway during July's Austrian Grand Prix.

With F1 aiming to kick off the delayed season at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, F1 managing director Ross Brawn has explained of plans to create a safe environment for drivers and staff at the closed-door events.

Despite the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic still being a threat by the time F1 gets to Austria, Brawn is confident that if the correct measures are taken, racing can get underway in a safe environment for everyone.

"We're working our way through all the requirements to make sure we operate in a safe environment," Brawn told BBC Sport.

 "Unfortunately it will be without fans, which is a great shame, but we still feel we can take the race out to all the fans who watch us on TV and other means.

"It's important for us to try and get the season going. [There are] many reasons for wanting to start the season.

"One is obviously to excite the fans, who have all been frustrated by the delays. We've got a very exciting season in front of us. But it's a very important livelihood for thousands of people, it's another reason for trying to kick-start the season."

Brawn predicts 'logistical challenges' in keeping staff safe

Brawn explained that it will be a challenge to ensure that all staff will be kept safe during the running of the races in July and August, but said that all the necessary precautions will be taken to ensure as low risk as possible.

He also noted Austria as a perfect starting place given the current conditions due to the facilities in and around the circuit and it was possible that a double-header race at the Red Bull Ring could go ahead thanks to this.

"It's a real consideration because one of the logistical challenges is getting everyone tested and cleared to enter the paddock and enter the racing environment," Brawn commented.

"And I think once we do that, it's very attractive to keep everyone in that environment, within that kind of biosphere that we want to create for another race.

"It's also pretty challenging to find the right sort of races early on where we can control the environment well enough.

"Austria fits that bill very well. It's got a local airport right next to the circuit, where people can charter planes into. It's not too close to a metropolis, it has a great infrastructure around it.

"There will be no motorhomes, but there will be a full catering facility laid on that the circuit has. So we can basically contain everyone within that environment. Therefore once we're there, it's appealing to have another race the following week."

Replies (1)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 374

    I think this has some legs, my understanding is that the 'race team', including all linked personnel would need to be together for a min two weeks, to ensure no symptoms - that in itself must be tricky right as it could start something going right at the start? Im sure this is doable, social distancing alone wouldn't work in the close knit working environment.

    • + 0
    • May 3 2020 - 09:49

