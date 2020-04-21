user icon
Ferrari lists three potential Vettel replacements - report

Ferrari lists three potential Vettel replacements - report

  • Published on 21 Apr 2020 12:38
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari has a shortlist of three drivers to replace Sebastian Vettel should contract negotiations fall through between the two parties, according to Italian media.

Vettel is out of contract at the Scuderia team at the end of 2020, and is currently in talks with Ferrari over a new deal.

The German recently explained that he expected to have a new deal secured by the first race in 2020, the date of which currently remains unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, should talks fall through between Vettel and Ferrari, La Gazetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari has shortlisted three drivers as potential replacements.

The list includes Daniel Ricciardo, Vettel's former teammate at Red Bull, McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who arrived in F1 through the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Reports emerged last month that Vettel had been offered a new Ferrari contract with a pay cut.

In December, the Italian squad announced that it had extended the contract of Charles Leclerc, who will remain at the team until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 after winning four world championships at Red Bull - however a drivers' title has failed to materialise for the 32-year-old since partnering up with the Maranello-based team.

Replies (7)

  • denis1304

    Posts: 268

    Out of those tree possibilities, Daniel Ricciardo would be my choice

    • + 0
    • Apr 21 2020 - 13:54
    • Dert38

      Posts: 200

      Vettel as #2 driver would would've been even "idealier"

      • + 0
      • Apr 21 2020 - 15:48
  • Dert38

    Posts: 200

    bad list. i would take Perez

    • + 2
    • Apr 21 2020 - 15:50
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      Ricciardo and Sainz are both good names, Ric in particular being both skilled and incredibly marketable, but Perez too would be high up on my own list.

      • + 0
      • Apr 21 2020 - 20:04
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,219

      I opine that, Perez is a decent second driver for a top team. But, not necessarily that much better than Sainz, and me thinks, RIC is clearly better driver than Perez either in race pace or on one lap. So, this might not necessarily a "bad list", just incomplete may be.

      • + 0
      • Apr 22 2020 - 05:47
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 19

    I am fairly certain VET will stay - but I would love to see RIC or PEREZ there! RIC would be by far the best for their marketing department! I don't think GIO is worthy. SAINZ maybe, but he looks pretty happy with where he is.

    • + 0
    • Apr 22 2020 - 07:53
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 352

      Yep, where else could Vettel go - the only team he could go to and be brilliant is probably Mercedes, German in a German car - that would mean Hamilton wants to go to Ferrari - but does he? I doubt it - not until he has passed Schumacher that is.

      • + 0
      • Apr 22 2020 - 17:12

