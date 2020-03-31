user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel reportedly offered new contract with pay cut

Vettel reportedly offered new contract with pay cut

  • Published on 31 Mar 2020 13:43
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

According to reports, Ferrari has offered Sebastian Vettel a new contract at the team involving a pay cut for the four-time world champion.

Vettel's current contract with the Scuderia outfit expires at the end of the 2020 season and his future remains in the air.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Ferrari is keen on re-signing Vettel for another season, but the new contract would see him earn less than his current agreement.

MOREEcclestone suggests Vettel should retire or move to McLaren for 2021 | Binotto: Delaying 2021 regulations not an easy decision for Ferrari to make

In December, Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc penned a new long-term deal after a successful maiden season with the Italian team, scoring seven pole positions and two race wins.

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have both been linked to Vettel's seat at Ferrari, with the former out of contract at Renault at the end of this year.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and has 14 race wins for the team, but is yet to claim a championship with the Maranello outfit.

In 2019, Vettel ended the season with one race win and behind Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,206

    I am not too sure of Sainz for Ferrari. He may have the momentum with him. Ferrari needs a much more experienced and faster driver than him to develop the car, especially when it could dish out enough mulah.

    • + 0
    • Mar 31 2020 - 16:11
  • f1ski

    Posts: 600

    Seb should take it. Should he show his skills in high pressure moments I am sure something longer would ensue

    • + 0
    • Mar 31 2020 - 17:05
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,224

    Seb has to take it. No other team is going to offer him stupid money. Only Ferrari do that for drivers past their prime. Although, I'd be curious to see how much of a paycut it was. I'm sure he will still make more than everyone except for Lewis

    • + 0
    • Mar 31 2020 - 17:32
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 323

      Me too - four time world champ - that experience must be worth a lot more than a promise of something good....

      • + 0
      • Apr 1 2020 - 13:48
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,124

    Looks like he's decided to retire instead.

    • + 0
    • Apr 1 2020 - 23:51

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar