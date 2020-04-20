Hamilton brushes off suggestion he's lining up Ferrari switch

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shut down rumours that he is set to swap to Ferrari soon, insisting he is already part of his “dream team” at Mercedes.
Last week, The Sun newspaper posted a story that Hamilton's plans to move to Ferrari had faltered after Sebastian Vettel revealed that he plans to stay at the Scuderia squad in 2021.
MORE: Vettel: High chance of new Ferrari deal before first 2020 race
Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the 2020 campaign, leading to suggestions that he may seek a new challenge elsewhere.
However, the Briton affirms that he is happy with his current situation at Mercedes, where he has achieved five world championships in six years.
“First off, there is no dream of a dash to another team,” Hamilton wrote on social media. “I am with my dream team.
“Second, there's not a thing in my way as I’m not trying to move. I’m with the people who have cared from day 1. We are the best team!”
Speculation that Hamilton could move to the Italian outfit has mounted in recent months after it was revealed that he held a meeting with Ferrari chairman John Elkann last year.
However, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri stated afterwards that the story had been “sort of been blown somewhat out of proportion”.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,242
Hamilton loves keeping this rumor alive. He went on to delete that tweet where he committed to Mercedes... Why you ask? Probably to keep the rumor-mill pumping stories and keeping him in the news I assume. It's not like Toto Wolff is going to be swayed by this stupidity and innuendo
Dert38
Posts: 200
lmao
denis1304
Posts: 268
If anything, he will try to win 2 more CH with Mercedes and maybe then go to Ferrari...
But since Leclerc will likely still be there at the time, I'm not sure he would want to go.
JuJuHound
Posts: 243
I think Lewis will try to win more titles with Mercedes. IMO after this what's going on we will have a big crisis and Mercedes will step out from F1 but keeping engines for other teams and Lewis might come back to McLaren Mercedes
Pistonhead
Posts: 352
It depends on what Wolf has privately said to Hamilton - I'm tending to think Mercedes will remain a full works team in 2021 and Hamilton, in that case, will remain - why would he move anywhere else?
calle.itw
Posts: 8,031
It depends on whether Merc' think anyone can win in a Merc' car, on Hammy wanting to play it safe or switch up to show he can win even without Merc' and on how much Ferrari could consider spending. But allegedly, they are not interested right now.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,219
Should Hamilton choose to move to Ferrari, I believe it should be RIC, who should be hired by Toto to drive that Merc, not Vettel, despite his german roots.
greatbigdong
Posts: 19
I know a lot of people don't rate HAM behind the wheel, but I do. He would be a major loss for Merc. But I cant see him going anywhere!
Pistonhead
Posts: 352
I find it hard to get my head around anyone not rating Hamilton behind the wheel - I mean, seriously? You just have to remember how he fared against Alonso in his prime. Nuff said.