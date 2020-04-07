user icon
Canada joins list of postponed races in 2020

Canada joins list of postponed races in 2020

  • Published on 07 Apr 2020 20:11
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Canadian Grand Prix has become the ninth race on the F1 calendar to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic following confirmation that the event has been postponed.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was set to host a grand prix event from July 12th -14th and was next in line to be the opening round of the year following other suspensions.

Organisers of the event stated that they “would have been honoured to host the first race” and that they are saddened to announce the event's postponement.

All races but two (Australia and Monaco, which have been cancelled) that originally preceded Canada have been postponed as F1 works to schedule a new calendar.

“This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily,” the statement from race organisers read.

“Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments.

“We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities.

“Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times.”

F1 CEO Chase Carey said: “We have been working closely with our friends at the Canadian Grand Prix over the past few weeks and support them in taking this necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community.

“We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year.”

The French Grand Prix is now the next round to be scheduled as the first race of the year. Its original race date at Circuit Paul Ricard is June 28th and is followed one week later by the Austrian Grand Prix.

Replies (2)

  f1dave

    I'm not surprised, in Montreal, the epicentre of the Quebec outbreak, the number of confirmed cases rose to 3,977. A total of 121 people have died as a result of the illness to date.
    I think the whole season should be cancelled.

    Apr 8 2020 - 07:16
  Pistonhead

    Dave, Im also not surprised, fully expect to see Silverstone cancelled, the home of F1 - now that would imo leads to big question mark on the validity of the season - this one's not easy bu a long chalk.

    Apr 8 2020 - 17:28

show sidebar