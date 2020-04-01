user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Silverstone sets deadline to decide on 2020 British GP

Silverstone sets deadline to decide on 2020 British GP

  • Published on 01 Apr 2020 12:24
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

With the Formula 1 calendar in doubt, Silverstone has outlined when it will make a decision regarding the British Grand Prix in 2020.

The event is set to take place from July 17 - 19, however it will be determined by the end of April if the race can go ahead on the planned date.

MOREFIA announces F1 changes in response to coronavirus pandemic | Seven F1 teams to start production of ventilators this week

The opening eight races of the 2020 season have been impacted by the COVID-19 disease, with Australia and Monaco cancelling their events altogether.

A statement from organisers on Wednesday reads: “Silverstone and Formula 1 remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th – 19th July.

“We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone’s and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision.

“The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities.”

The first event of the upcoming campaign is set to take place in Canada in mid-June, however a decision is expected on whether or not the event will go ahead in the next seven days.

The British Grand Prix has been present on the F1 calendar since the world championship began in 1950, and has been held at Silverstone every year since 1987.

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar