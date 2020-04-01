Silverstone sets deadline to decide on 2020 British GP

With the Formula 1 calendar in doubt, Silverstone has outlined when it will make a decision regarding the British Grand Prix in 2020.

The event is set to take place from July 17 - 19, however it will be determined by the end of April if the race can go ahead on the planned date.

The opening eight races of the 2020 season have been impacted by the COVID-19 disease, with Australia and Monaco cancelling their events altogether.

A statement from organisers on Wednesday reads: “Silverstone and Formula 1 remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th – 19th July.

“We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone’s and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision.

“The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities.”

The first event of the upcoming campaign is set to take place in Canada in mid-June, however a decision is expected on whether or not the event will go ahead in the next seven days.

The British Grand Prix has been present on the F1 calendar since the world championship began in 1950, and has been held at Silverstone every year since 1987.