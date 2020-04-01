user icon
Horner: Marko's 'Corona Camp' comment was never a serious suggestion

Horner: Marko's 'Corona Camp' comment was never a serious suggestion

  • Published on 01 Apr 2020 15:59
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner affirms that Dr Helmut Marko's controversial 'Corona Camp' comment was never taken as a serious suggestion within Red Bull.

Marko proposed that Red Bull should set up an isolated camp for the Red Bull, AlphaTauri and Red Bull junior drivers where they would be infected with Covid-19.

The drivers would then have built up an immunity to the virus when Formula 1 returns to action in the future.

The plan was not well received on social media, with many fans questioning the thinking behind the idea of deliberately contaminating the drivers.

However, Horner asserts that the suggestion was made prior to the understanding of the virus' severity.

"As Helmut pointed out, when he raised it, it wasn't received with support from within Red Bull,” Horner told BBC Sport. “It was in many ways a throwaway comment before understanding the seriousness of the pandemic.

"Red Bull, yes, they have many athletes but the focus regarding all the actions that are going on at the moment is that this can affect young people, old people, vulnerable people. It is not a limited sector this applies to.

“So things like the ventilator project we are working on demonstrate how seriously we are taking this and how much effort's going behind it.

"Helmut's comments were made before understanding the severity. It has never been discussed or tabled as a serious suggestion."

F1 has been put on hold until mid-June at the earliest, with the Canadian Grand Prix now scheduled as the season-opener for the 2020 season. 

Replies (6)

  • Mansell

    Posts: 100

    You've got to defend him, this is all fire fighting .

    It was in many ways a throwaway comment before understanding the seriousness of the pandemic.

    Why don't both of you think before you speak

    • + 1
    • Apr 1 2020 - 16:26
    • greatbigdong

      Posts: 9

      Could you imagine how less-interesting this site (and other f1 sites) would be without the idiotic comments that come from that team? At least they give me a laugh during these times!

      • + 0
      • Apr 3 2020 - 01:11
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    Marko could say that he'd infect his team with the plague and I'd be willing to believe it.

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 09:29
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 62

    Really???????..................
    Hahahahahahahaha.......

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 13:00
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,206

    I have a feeling that, behind the doors, Mateschitz or someone from F1, FIA would have had a "chat" with Marko about it. So, sent Horner out for cover-up.

    • + 1
    • Apr 2 2020 - 17:36
  • Dert38

    Posts: 190

    yeah yeah and rb was never a respectable racing team. however some earth ruiners still praise for them...

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 18:57
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,994

      There's nothing wrong with the team itself, it's a solid team. Problem is that all the upper people suffer from mad hatter's disease.

      • + 0
      • Apr 2 2020 - 20:30

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

