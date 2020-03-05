user icon
Red Bull should've demanded $24 million following FIA/Ferrari investigation - Marko

  • Published on 05 Mar 2020 12:34
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Dr Helmut Marko believes Red Bull should have demanded $24 million in prize money following the FIA's statement regarding Ferrari's power unit last week. 

Last Friday, the FIA announced that it had concluded its investigation into Ferrari's power unit and that a settlement had been reached between the two, which would remain private.

On Wednesday a joint statement from seven F1 teams was released, requesting full disclosure of the investigation's conclusion amid suggestions that the power unit was not entirely within the regulations.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Der Speigel: “The whole thing is a huge mess. It's not okay what Ferrari did, but even less okay how the FIA handled it. All of the teams are upset.”

Red Bull ended the 2019 constructors' championship in third place behind Ferrari. Payments are made to teams each year in relation to their finishing position in the constructors' standings.

“We should actually have instructed Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner to demand $24 million in prize money that we would have been awarded for second place in the constructors’ classification, had Ferrari been punished accordingly,” Marko said.

The FIA has publicly responded to the statement released by the seven F1 teams.

Replies (7)

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,190

    Good joke. They didnt because, they wont get a penny, and would be on the wrong side of Liberty media.

    • + 0
    • Mar 5 2020 - 16:07
    • Dert38

      Posts: 185

      he is a paddock version of Villeneuve

      • + 0
      • Mar 6 2020 - 10:08
    • rev937

      Posts: 5

      Unfortunately Marko is right, F1 is all about MONEY not charity.

      • + 0
      • Mar 6 2020 - 10:31
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    Pretty much echoing Wolff: the FIA made it far worse, and now the Honda and Renault teams will be out for blood.

    • + 0
    • Mar 5 2020 - 16:46
  • ashavin301

    Posts: 21

    I wonder what else mercedes is doing that an onboard camera cannot see that is illegal??

    • + 2
    • Mar 5 2020 - 19:17
  • Mansell

    Posts: 98

    We get it Helmet, you have an opinion on everything Helmet,,,,, stfu

    • + 0
    • Mar 6 2020 - 02:07
  • Dert38

    Posts: 185

    coronavirus didn't spare you old man... (((

    • + 0
    • Mar 6 2020 - 10:07

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

