user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton hints he will remain at Mercedes in 2021

Hamilton hints he will remain at Mercedes in 2021

  • Published on 15 Feb 2020 09:47
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has provided his biggest hint yet that he is set to stay at the Mercedes team after the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The Briton's current contract expires at the end of the upcoming championship, and he has been linked to a move to Ferrari over the winter break.

MOREHamilton encouraged by W11 after 'smooth' shakedown | Hamilton: Verstappen's comments a 'sign of weakness'

Hamilton held informal talks with Ferrari last year, who has since tied Charles Leclerc down to a long-term deal, while Sebastian Vettel is out of contract at the end of 2020.

Despite the connections to the Scuderia outfit, Hamilton has suggested that he is likely to stay at the Silver Arrows in 2021 and beyond, speaking in an interview with Sky F1.

"In the top teams there isn't going to be a lot of movement, most likely," said Hamilton "In the ones cascading down I'm not too sure what everyone's contracts are - but I don't think there's going to be a huge amount of movement.

"I think just get used to what's similar at the moment. I don't know what Seb's plan is for the future."

Max Verstappen is confirmed at Red Bull for 2021, having penned a long-term deal with the energy drink squad over the winter period. 

Hamilton is not yet in advanced talks with Mercedes, as team boss Toto Wolff recently said that talks between the two would only begin this month.

"It's always an exciting moment," Hamilton said about contract negotiations. "It's a real privilege to be wanted to stay and be part of a great team. That's a great feeling. I hope I can continue to contribute."

MOREHamilton unveils revised helmet livery for 2020 | Hamilton deserves to equal Schumacher's title record - Brawn

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 274

    He'll be staying - hearing Seb moving closer to re-signing at Ferrari

    • + 0
    • Feb 15 2020 - 12:42
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      I really hope Seb doesn't renew with Ferrari. It wod be so exciting to see Ricciardo there. However, Seb would find himself unemployable if not with Ferrari. He's too expensive, and his lowlights for three consecutive years don't help either. I'm certain that Mercedes would rather pay 1m to a potentially rising star like Russell than 35m to a dying star like Seb.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 18:23
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      And at any rate, a newer driver is easier to coerce into a B driver role. I'm neither for nor against Vettel staying at Ferrari, but if he does leave, methinks it'll be for RBH.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 19:42
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      I feel, Vettel is better of staying at Ferrari with $35mil/year package. If he goes to RBH, not only would he not get same pay, he would also get beaten by VER with a car tailored for him.

      • + 0
      • Feb 15 2020 - 20:17

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar