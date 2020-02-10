Hamilton deserves to equal Schumacher's title record - Brawn

Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn has expressed his belief that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton deserves to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championships.
Brawn, who was the technical director at Ferrari during Schumacher' dominance during the early 2000s, said that Hamilton deserves his success because of his talent behind the wheel.
Brawn also believed he found it hard to admit that Hamilton deserved to match Schumacher's record because of his closeness with the German driver, but acknowledged that it could not be ignored because of Hamilton's talent.
Coming into the 2020 season, Hamilton has a chance at becoming only the second driver in history to achieve seven world championship, after winning one with McLaren in 2008 and another five throughout his time with Mercedes.
"It's a bit frustrating for me because it's a record Michael holds," Brawn told Bild newspaper. "But if he (Hamilton) continues like this, he will deserve the seventh title,"
"If he wins it won't be because of luck, but because he's a fantastic driver."
Despite both drivers being similarly dominant in their respective eras in Formula 1, Brawn noted that it is impossible to compare the two.
Brawn noted the differences within the cars between the two drivers, as well as the different personalities between the pair.
Brawn also believed the both Hamilton and Schumacher had different ways of working within their teams, as well as having different ideas on how to work towards their success.
"We're talking about completely different periods and cars. And they have completely different personalities," Brawn added.
"Lewis has an incredible level of professionalism and he works hard, but Michael had an understanding of the details of his car that Lewis no longer needs these days."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (3)
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
I remember the contempt I felt for Michael Schumacher when he was winning non-stop in the 2000's in superior machinery, and unchallenged by decree by his teammates. I now look back and of course, I see that Michael's accomplishments were impressive nonetheless. I suspect that some heads will explode by this statement, and the many statements that will come from greats in the sport when Lewis inevitably passes Michael on wins, and maybe championships. However, like it happened with me with respect to Michael, I imagine the admiration will come later after he retires.
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
like Schumacher lewis is marmite for many, both Global icons, Lewis perhaps more so now, and both with god given talents. Michael had long passed his peak powers when Lewis took over at Mercedes and it feels like Lewis will continue to perform at the very highest level for a couple of years yet - I wonder if we will see the likes of this domination again...
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
If he does equal them he does deserve it, but only until then.