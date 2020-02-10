user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton deserves to equal Schumacher's title record - Brawn

Hamilton deserves to equal Schumacher's title record - Brawn

  • Published on 10 Feb 2020 10:35
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn has expressed his belief that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton deserves to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championships.

Brawn, who was the technical director at Ferrari during Schumacher' dominance during the early 2000s, said that Hamilton deserves his success because of his talent behind the wheel.

Brawn also believed he found it hard to admit that Hamilton deserved to match Schumacher's record because of his closeness with the German driver, but acknowledged that it could not be ignored because of Hamilton's talent.

Coming into the 2020 season, Hamilton has a chance at becoming only the second driver in history to achieve seven world championship, after winning one with McLaren in 2008 and another five throughout his time with Mercedes.

"It's a bit frustrating for me because it's a record Michael holds," Brawn told Bild newspaper. "But if he (Hamilton) continues like this, he will deserve the seventh title," 

"If he wins it won't be because of luck, but because he's a fantastic driver."

Impossible to compare Hamilton and Schumacher

Despite both drivers being similarly dominant in their respective eras in Formula 1, Brawn noted that it is impossible to compare the two.

Brawn noted the differences within the cars between the two drivers, as well as the different personalities between the pair.

Brawn also believed the both Hamilton and Schumacher had different ways of working within their teams, as well as having different ideas on how to work towards their success.

"We're talking about completely different periods and cars. And they have completely different personalities," Brawn added.

"Lewis has an incredible level of professionalism and he works hard, but Michael had an understanding of the details of his car that Lewis no longer needs these days."

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher Ross Brawn Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    I remember the contempt I felt for Michael Schumacher when he was winning non-stop in the 2000's in superior machinery, and unchallenged by decree by his teammates. I now look back and of course, I see that Michael's accomplishments were impressive nonetheless. I suspect that some heads will explode by this statement, and the many statements that will come from greats in the sport when Lewis inevitably passes Michael on wins, and maybe championships. However, like it happened with me with respect to Michael, I imagine the admiration will come later after he retires.

    • + 0
    • Feb 10 2020 - 20:54
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      like Schumacher lewis is marmite for many, both Global icons, Lewis perhaps more so now, and both with god given talents. Michael had long passed his peak powers when Lewis took over at Mercedes and it feels like Lewis will continue to perform at the very highest level for a couple of years yet - I wonder if we will see the likes of this domination again...

      • + 0
      • Feb 10 2020 - 23:26
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    If he does equal them he does deserve it, but only until then.

    • + 0
    • Feb 12 2020 - 19:21

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar