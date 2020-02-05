The dates you need for car launches and pre-season testing

As we approach the start of the new season, we now have confirmation of when each team will launch their 2020 challengers. Ferrari was the first to announce the launch date of their new car, and they will also be the first to unveil it.
The last team to reveal their launch date were Red Bull, and they will be hoping that their RB16 will be able to take the fight to Ferrari and Mercedes for the title. They will take the covers off just a day after Ferrari, with the location yet to be announced.
On Valentines Day we will see the team formerly known as Toro Rosso show the world the very first Alpha Tauri Formula 1 car, with current world champions Mercedes also launching on the same day.
2020 car launch dates
|Team
|Date
|
Location
|Ferrari
|Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
|Reggio Emilia, Italy
|Renault
|Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
|Paris, France
|Red Bull
|Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
|TBC
|McLaren
|Thursday, February 13th, 2020
|Woking, UK
|Alpha Tauri
|Friday, February 14th, 2020
|Salzburg, Austria
|Mercedes
|Friday, February 14th, 2020
|Silverstone, UK
|Racing Point
|Monday, February 17th, 2020
|Mondsee, Austria
|Williams
|Monday, February 17th, 2020
|Online
|Haas
|Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
|Barcelona, Spain
|Alfa Romeo
|Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
|Barcelona, Spain
Pre-season testing
Once the grid has been unveiled, we will see the teams take to the track for the first time at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. This year however the teams will only be allowed six days of pre-season testing, reduced from the eight days that they have become accustomed to.
Williams will be hoping that their year gets off to a better start than it did in 2019, when the Grove-based outfit couldn't build the car in time for the start of testing. A full test schedule will be crucial with two young drivers, especially with Nicholas Latifi making his full-time Formula 1 debut in 2020.
|Test day
|Date
|Test 1, Day 1
|19th February 2020
|Test 1, Day 2
|20th February 2020
|Test 1, Day 3
|21st February 2020
|Test 2, Day 1
|26th February 2020
|Test 2, Day 2
|27th February 2020
|Test 3, Day 3
|28th February 2020
