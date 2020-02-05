user icon
The dates you need for car launches and pre-season testing

The dates you need for car launches and pre-season testing

  • Published on 05 Feb 2020 09:18
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

As we approach the start of the new season, we now have confirmation of when each team will launch their 2020 challengers. Ferrari was the first to announce the launch date of their new car, and they will also be the first to unveil it.

The last team to reveal their launch date were Red Bull, and they will be hoping that their RB16 will be able to take the fight to Ferrari and Mercedes for the title. They will take the covers off just a day after Ferrari, with the location yet to be announced.

On Valentines Day we will see the team formerly known as Toro Rosso show the world the very first Alpha Tauri Formula 1 car, with current world champions Mercedes also launching on the same day.
 

2020 car launch dates
 

Team Date
Location
 
Ferrari
 		 Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
 		 Reggio Emilia, Italy
 
Renault
 		 Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
 		 Paris, France
 
Red Bull
 		 Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
 		 TBC
 
McLaren
 		 Thursday, February 13th, 2020
 		 Woking, UK
 
Alpha Tauri
 		 Friday, February 14th, 2020
 		 Salzburg, Austria
 
Mercedes
 		 Friday, February 14th, 2020
 		 Silverstone, UK
 
Racing Point
 		 Monday, February 17th, 2020
 		 Mondsee, Austria
 
Williams
 		 Monday, February 17th, 2020
 		 Online
 
Haas 
 		 Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
 		 Barcelona, Spain
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
 		 Barcelona, Spain


Pre-season testing

Once the grid has been unveiled, we will see the teams take to the track for the first time at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. This year however the teams will only be allowed six days of pre-season testing, reduced from the eight days that they have become accustomed to.

Williams will be hoping that their year gets off to a better start than it did in 2019, when the Grove-based outfit couldn't build the car in time for the start of testing. A full test schedule will be crucial with two young drivers, especially with Nicholas Latifi making his full-time Formula 1 debut in 2020.
 

Test day Date
Test 1, Day 1 19th February 2020
Test 1, Day 2 20th February 2020
Test 1, Day 3 21st February 2020
Test 2, Day 1 26th February 2020
Test 2, Day 2 27th February 2020
Test 3, Day 3 28th February 2020
F1 News
