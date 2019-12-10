user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Williams: We have to get it right next year

Williams: We have to get it right next year

  • Published on 10 Dec 2019 14:44
  • comments 5
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams says her team must "get it right" in 2020 following two difficult seasons.

In 2018 and 2019, the Grove squad ended the season at the bottom of the constructors' standings, with 2019 proving to be a more troublesome campaign.

One point finish befell the team throughout the year, as Robert Kubica was promoted into the top ten following penalties for both Alfa Romeo cars at the German Grand Prix.

Speaking about the last seasons, Williams insists that the tough years do not define the team, affirming her confidence in the squad's ability to return from the poor form.

"We have had two difficult years, but two difficult years doesn't define a team," Williams asserted. "What I have seen in this team this year is an extraordinary amount of resilience and tenacity.

"Also, a willingness to put in the hard work in order to turn things around. I've always said that work is never going to be the work of a moment. It's going to take time.

"We have undergone considerable transformation in the team in the last 14 months, and we are seeing the dividends of that work starting to pay off now. 

"We all have targets for next year, we're pleased and comfortable with those targets, we're aware of where we are at the moment. 

"But it's always a challenge for any team to meet the targets that they set. It's a challenge to get the cars ready for testing, but we have to get it right next year. I believe the FW43 chassis will be an improvement on this years. 

"That's what we're working on back at the factory at the moment, to make sure that it absolutely is. We have to give George and Nicholas a car that they can demonstrate their capabilities."

Latifi was one of many options for Williams

Williams confirmed ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Nicholas Latifi would join the team, replacing Kubica who departed following the weekend.

Latifi was one of many drivers under consideration for the seat, according to Williams, who added that discussions were held with lots of drivers.

"As I said earlier in the year, and as a lot of teams are going to be doing, they're going to be talking to a handful of drivers and whittling it down," she said.

"Obviously Nicholas stepping up next year depended on his super licence, another reason was made only at this point was to enable him to do that."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,106

    #FireClaire

    • + 1
    • Dec 11 2019 - 08:31
  • F1todayfan101

    Posts: 93

    Albert Einstein is widely credited with saying, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”

    #justsaying

    • + 0
    • Dec 11 2019 - 14:53
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Accurate for the current situation at Williams

      • + 2
      • Dec 11 2019 - 23:41
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      "Doing the exact same... f*ing thing, over and over again... expecting...shit to change"

      • + 0
      • Dec 12 2019 - 18:08
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 39

    One would have thought that they had to get it right in 2019 but they did not so it probably does not matter whether they get it right or not in 2020 either since they seen to have enough money to keep stumbing on. Anyway someone has to be last and as they seem OK with doing it the others don't have to!

    • + 0
    • Dec 11 2019 - 22:00

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar