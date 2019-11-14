user icon
icon

link-icon
Alonso: Verstappen the best in F1 right now

Alonso: Verstappen the best in F1 right now

  • Published on 14 Nov 2019 14:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has ranked Max Verstappen as the best current F1 driver due to his "exciting" racecraft.

Verstappen has taken two grands prix victories so far in 2019, and currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship, lodged between both Ferrari drivers.

MOREHamilton: Extra space always needed in Verstappen battles

Alonso, who shared a grid with Verstappen from 2015 to 2018, hailed the skills of the Dutchman, who is bringing his fourth season at Red Bull to a close.

“There's a reason why the drivers in the series are up there," Alonso said in a Buenos Aires press conference. "It is not by chance. It is because they are the best.

“In F1, it is difficult to choose the best because it changes a lot from year to year and from car to car. There are drivers who are fast over one lap and others at the starts, there are others who are consistent and others who are very aggressive.

"I would say that right now it is Max Verstappen. He is a driver that I like to follow. This year I've watched the races on television and I like to see him because he is always in attack mode.

"If you see that he is third and catches the guy in second, you know he won't stay there. You know he will try at some point and that to the fans is something exciting."

Alonso left F1 at the end of the 2018 season and is currently preparing for an entry into the 2020 Dakar Rally.

<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Race

    18:10 - 20:10

  • Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

    Fastest lap

     

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    18:10 - 20:10

    Fastest lap

    18:10 - 20:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar