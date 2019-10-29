user icon
Hamilton: Extra space always needed in Verstappen battles

  • Published on 29 Oct 2019 18:22
  • comments 5
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton admits that extra space is needed when drivers battle with Max Verstappen, as failure to do so means it's "very likely" to make contact with him.

Hamilton and Verstappen came together on the opening lap of the Mexican Grand Prix at Turn 2, forcing both of them across the grass, with Hamilton picking up floor damage.

Hamilton went on to win the race, while Verstappen came home in sixth after an early pit stop due to contact with the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas on lap four of the race.

While Hamilton admits that every driver is different, he stated that Verstappen is "a magnet" for such incidents like the one in Mexico on lap one.

"I think every driver is slightly different," Hamilton said. "Some are smarter, some are very smart, aggressive and some are silly with it. And so, through those experiences of racing with people, you give some more space and others you don’t have to.

"They’re quite respectful. But Max, it’s very likely you’re going to come together with Max if you don’t give him extra space, so most of the time you do. But as I said, in my experience, I didn’t have a lot of space to give him extra space.

"But I don’t think it was intentional or anything like that. He’s a magnet for those kind of things. Nonetheless, I managed to keep the car together and in a straight line, fortunately."

Bottas: Verstappen earned his own puncture

Bottas agreed with Hamilton comments that every driver is different, however he affirms that Verstappen was at fault for their contact in the stadium section which resulted in Verstappen's punctured tyre.

"Out of nowhere, he appeared on the inside into Turn 13 and I couldn't disappear from there. He just dived in and we touched. He got a puncture from that.

"I couldn’t really avoid him, so I think he earned his own puncture, definitely. But I don’t know, every driver is obviously different.

"Some are more aggressive, some are less. I haven’t raced very closely for some time with all of them, so I can’t say in detail for all the drivers."

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,442

    Let's not conduct projectile mineralogy, shall we, Hammy? We all saw how you and Rosie behaved together. Yah, you need to put on some silk gloves when fighting Max, but so do you when fighting you.

    • + 0
    • Oct 29 2019 - 20:52
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,442

      *conduct projectile mineralogy inside of glass houses.... I was sooo close to borrow an incredibly good joke!

      • + 0
      • Oct 29 2019 - 20:53
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,014

      I agree that Lewis raced Nico hard. Probably harder than anyone else for what I can only assume are 'personal reasons/vendettas/take your pick"

      However, I think most would agree that Lewis is actually quite clean and fair in wheel-to-wheel battles. Sneaky, opportunistic, and often lucky yes, but I don't think reckless and dirty are qualifying adjectives.

      • + 0
      • Oct 29 2019 - 21:17
  • Mansell

    Posts: 55

    Vercrashen needs to realise this isn't a video game and he could end up killing someone.

    • + 1
    • Oct 29 2019 - 20:59
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 980

    I think Hammy is being somewhat diplomatic here. He's saying without saying that Max is reckless and not a very smart driver. Subtly overstating the obvious.

    • + 1
    • Oct 30 2019 - 00:19

US Grand Prix of the United States

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

