user icon
icon

link-icon
Ricciardo: Introducing faster cars in 2017 was 'not the best thing to do'

Ricciardo: Introducing faster cars in 2017 was 'not the best thing to do'

  • Published on 06 Nov 2019 16:53
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo doesn't believe that Formula 1 benefitted from introducing faster cars with more downforce in 2017.

A shake-up in the technical regulations saw the cars go a handful of seconds quicker from 2016, while the development of the cars over the last three years has only made the cars even faster.

In 2021, F1 will once again change up its rulebook, with the new technical regulations aimed at reducing the gap between the field and also allow them to race more closely at the circuit. 

"The cars look big, sexy and wide," Ricciardo said. "They look awesome and better than they did in 2016. But my concern was the width itself, the tracks weren't made wider.

"There was less room to overtake. Not even overtake, just in F1, you look for the tiniest bit of clear air if you're following another car.

"If he's on the apex kerb, you're trying to take a bit more apex kerb to get some clear air on your front wing. 

"But having wider cars, it's harder to find that clearer air. That alone for me, taking the downforce out of it, them taking [up] more track makes it harder to follow.

"So that was maybe not the best thing to do. I don't want to say we'll learn from our mistakes, but we'll learn and move forward."

'Everyone will defend harder in 2021'

When questioned on whether or not the ease of going wheel-to-wheel racing would make overtakes less dramatic in 2021, Ricciardo stated that drivers will be defending harder than ever.

"When others are passing one car, I'll be passing two at once!" Ricciardo affirmed. "That's the way you got to look at it.

"It puts more on us to defend better as well. I don't think it's going to be easy to overtake, it's not going to be like everyone can do it. Everyone will be trying to defend harder.

"Having more opportunities available will mean better excitement for everyone."

<< Previous article

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 764
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 100
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar