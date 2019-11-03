user icon
icon

link-icon
Deleted time down to pushing too hard - Albon

Deleted time down to pushing too hard - Albon

  • Published on 03 Nov 2019 00:29
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Alex Albon has admitted that the time deleted by the stewards was down to him pushing too hard on his second run.

The Thai-British driver was pushing on his second run in Q3 of qualifying when he ran wide at turn 19 and his second time was deleted by the stewards and he qualified sixth.

"Q1 went okay nothing special but Q2 was starting to feel good," Albon explained. "To be honest, Q3 started to feel really good. I think my first run was okay, it was just more of a banker lap.

"Then on my second run I tried to push a bit more. I ran wide and got track limits. I think I was just over two tenths quicker on that lap which would have put me just with Lewis so a bit frustrating. It was a tough couple of days but we kind of got back to the rhythm and it was starting to look good until the mistake."

Albon, who is racing in F1 in Austin for the first time, credited the circuit for it's challenging mixture of both high speed and low speed corners.

He said that it was not so hard to find the rhythm and pace around the circuit itself. but the main concerns being trying to set up the car in a way that it was working well in both high and low speed corners/

"I wouldn't say it's too tricky," Albon said. "It's just that it's got the high speed and the low speed corners so to try and get the car good in both isn't easy. To be honest, we got what I wanted in the car, I just made the mistake. That was it really."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar