Steiner confident 2021 regulations will be voted through on schedule

  • Published on 25 Oct 2019 15:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that the 2021 technical regulations will be signed off next week as planned.

Earlier this year, Formula 1 postponed its original sign-off date to the end of October, as the new rules were meant to be pushed through in June.

The FIA and Liberty Media have worked with teams in that time to make sure that all parties involved are happy and content with the rules that aim to bring the grid closer together. 

Steiner: Same day qualifying would lead to loss of fans

Steiner is confident that the October 31st deadline will be met, which will allow teams to start work on the 2021 challengers.

"I think there will be no big changes anymore," Steiner told media including GPToday.net. "I think it will be signed off. There will be developments, making the regulations better, as I would call it. 

"There's a lot of work to be done once you get to the nitty-gritty of the technical regulations. I think in general, the message was that these regulations will be voted through by the World Motor Sport Council via e-vote, and that's it.

"We don't have a vote on them anymore, just Ferrari from the teams."

Steiner added that the most recent meeting regarding the rules wasn't either positive or negative, but that it was more directed at affirming what was being written into the rules.

"It wasn't positive or negative, it was more like 'This is what's going to happen'. They culminated some of the last-minute changes that the teams requested. 

"There is a lot of small things that need to be sorted, but they will be sorted. It's a work in progress. It's like this, and we won't change any more."

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

