Renault considering appeal following Japanese GP disqualification

  • Published on 24 Oct 2019 00:22
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has affirmed that it may choose to appeal the FIA's decision to disqualify it from the Japanese Grand Prix classifications.

On Wednesday, the decision to throw out the Enstone squad's results from Suzuka was confirmed as the stewards determined that its cars were not being driven unaided.

Racing Point launched the protest against the Renault following the race in Japan.

In a statement from Renault in response to the disqualification, the team stated: "Renault F1 Team acknowledges the decision of the Stewards of the Japanese Grand Prix regarding the protest by SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team concerning the legality of Renault F1 Team’s braking system during the Japanese Grand Prix. 

"Despite the FIA concurring with Renault that the system was entirely legal under the FIA Technical Regulations, it was judged by the stewards that the system was in breach of the FIA Sporting Regulations regarding driver aid.

"Both Renault cars were disqualified from the Japanese Grand Prix and the team loses the nine points scored.

"However, considering the subjectivity of the qualification of a system as a driver aid and the variability of the associated penalties in recent cases, Renault F1 Team will consider its next course of action within the timeframe laid out by the FIA."

The stewards outlined that Renault has until 10:00 AM Central Daylight Time in Mexico City on October 24th to notify the FIA about its intent to appeal. 

  • f1dave

    Posts: 688

    Why bother appealing, just walk away from F1, it's becoming a silly series on all fronts.

    • Oct 24 2019 - 00:46
