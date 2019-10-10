user icon
Verstappen not worried about Red Bull future

  • Published on 10 Oct 2019 11:19
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen insists he is not worried about his and Red Bull's potential to win world championships in the future.

The energy drink squad has accomplished two race victories this year, but the team hasn't come close to challenging for titles in the turbo hybrid era, despite always having distance between the midfield squads.

MOREVerstappen hopeful of Japan fight with fresh Honda engine

Last time out in Sochi Verstappen took a five-place grid penalty for taking on a fresh Honda engine before going on to endure a "boring" race, coming home in fourth place.

"I was not really disappointed, but of course I was not very happy," Verstappen said of his Russian Grand Prix. "But I think that it's pretty normal. For me, it was a pretty boring race.

"You will always sound happier when you win or you have a really exciting race where you finish on the podium, of course the last few races haven't been our strongest but I believe we can do better.

"We are working very hard to make that happen but I think it would be wrong if I came out of the race in Sochi and be happy to the cameras. 

"We need to just keep fushing hard and for the future, I'm not too worried about it. I just want to win and I will do my very best all the time, and so is the team."

Podium finish is Verstappen's target for Suzuka

Since the return after the summer break, Verstappen has taken one podium finish - it came in Singapore when he crossed the line in third place.

The Dutchman is hoping to return to the top three weekend at a track he has always taken a podium at when competing for the Red Bull team. 

"That's definitely the target, but first let's see how the weekend is going to go, especially with the weather," he said. "We'll try to do our best this weekend to get the best result."


JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

