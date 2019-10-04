user icon
Steiner: No point giving up fight for P8 in 2019

Steiner: No point giving up fight for P8 in 2019

  Published on 04 Oct 2019 10:24
  comments 0
  By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team would be better to stay at home rather than give up the fight for eighth in the constructors' championship this season.

The American outfit currently sits ninth in the standings, seven points behind Alfa Romeo.

Haas has struggled for most of the year, as its race pace has been hit by a problem that it has had difficulty solving, reverting to the Australia-spec car for Romain Grosjean for a number of rounds midway through the season as it worked to understand the problems.

Last time out in Russia, Haas secured its first points since the German Grand Prix, as Kevin Magnussen crossed the line in eighth place before being demoted one position due to a time penalty.

Steiner admits that it will be "tough" to jump Alfa Romeo in the final rounds, but insists the team will try all that it can.

"The hope is the last to die," Steiner said. "It will be tough, but we will be trying. If you say you cannot do it then the best would be to stay at home.

"We can't slip to P10 at the moment but we will still be trying. If you have nothing to fight out there, I wouldn't say it's no fun, it's not motivational to go here and just go around in circles.

"There are better things to do in life than that."

P8 won't effect 2020 car development

Steiner denies that failing to finish P8 will have a lasting effect on the development of its 2020 car, but understands that it will receive less prize money, which is difficult to manage. 

"In the development, it will not make a difference," Steiner clarified. "It will make a difference in what we get in prize money, but nothing else no. 

"If you lose out on big money like this, you always have to put your thinking hat on and think 'how not to waste money next year'. 

"But it's not an existential problem, but for sure it's not like 'yeah, it doesn't matter'. It is something between, we need to manage it, but it's never a nice thing to manage, less money."


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Haas
Haas
  comments 47,447 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
