Leclerc hails Ferrari upgrade following 'surprise' Singapore pole

  • Published on 21 Sep 2019 18:21
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Rob Watts

Charles Leclerc says he was ‘very surprised’ that his Ferrari team were able to beat Mercedes to pole position in Singapore having struggled on high-downforce tracks earlier in the season.

Despite securing back-to-back F1 wins at Spa and Monza, Leclerc said earlier this week that he was prepared for “a more difficult weekend” in Singapore and expected the track to be less suited to his Ferrari car than in previous races.

But after storming to pole position around the Marina Bay Street circuit - his third consecutive pole this season - Leclerc attributed Ferrari’s improved pace to the upgrade package the team has introduced for this weekend.

“[I am] very surprised because even though we knew there was a bit more to come after yesterday, we did not expect to challenge either Mercedes or Red Bulls it’s quite a big surprise for the whole team,” said Leclerc.

“It just proves what a good job they’ve done back at the factory [with the upgrade package]. It’s thanks to them that we’re on pole.

“It feels great, but you only enjoy [qualifying] for a short time because then you need to focus on the race and in the end, there are no points awarded for the pole position which is a shame.

“It’s great, it’s very good to see we’re on pole on a track like this that we really expected to struggle, but on the other hand, for me personally I'm just focusing on the race now and of course, I'll be very happy if I'm in the same place tomorrow.”

After finishing over a minute behind Mercedes at the Hungarian Grand Prix in August, Ferrari’s most recent upgrade was introduced to combat the team’s weakness on high-downforce circuits and features a new front and rear wing, floor and diffuser.

Leclerc explained how Ferrari has been working hard to understand its car’s weakness since the Budapest race and feels the improvements made recently have been reflected in its performance on-track.

“I struggle to compare two tracks, it’s quite difficult, but performance-wise it seems that [the upgrade] is working, and I think also data-wise for the engineers it was working too,” Leclerc said.

“I think from Hungary until now, we’ve understood the car better in a way that we know what balance we need to achieve to have the best performance and I think that has shown [with the] results on track.”


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 221
  • Podiums 7
  • Grand Prix 35
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

