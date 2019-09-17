user icon
Verstappen expects Singapore to be a 'good' Red Bull track

  • Published on 17 Sep 2019 09:14
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen is expecting the Marina Bay Circuit, which hosts the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, to be a strong circuit for Red Bull.

The energy drink squad has two wins under its belt this year, with Verstappen taking victories at Austria and Germany. 

Alesi: Leclerc, not Verstappen, is self-critical | Albon wary of 'less margin for error' at Singapore

As the power dependant circuits of Monza and Spa-Francorchamps now behind the team, it will be hoping its downforce package will prove to be efficient around the tight Singapore circuit.

Red Bull's car development has proven to be strong over the second half of the last number of seasons - and Verstappen is expecting the same situation this year.

"It will be like what we've had the past few years," Verstappen said when asked which of the upcoming circuits will suit Red Bull. "The other ones that are coming up are not too bad for us. Maybe Austin will be a bit tricky, with some long straights.

"Also I guess Brazil will be a bit harder, just the pure pace Ferrari has on the straights. We'll see, but the other ones I think we can be pretty competitive.

"I always find it difficult to say because before I got to Austria I was like 'This is going to be difficult', and then you win the race. 

"Suzuka, you need a bit of downforce. There are long straights but the car needs to perform in the first sector. Hopefully that will be a good one for us. Singapore should be a good one. 

"For sure, it should be a good one, but again, the top speed of Ferrari will be really tough to beat there. We'll see."


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

