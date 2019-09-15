New teammates are 'a good opportunity to learn' - Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has said that having a new teammate in Formula 1 is a good opportunity to learn, and that he likes the process.

Ricciardo will have had three different teammates in as many years, as the Australian driver is set to be partnered by Esteban Ocon at Renault in 2020.

This was announced just after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, with Nico Hulkenberg losing his drive to the Frenchman. Ricciardo was teammates with Max Verstappen during most of his stint at Red Bull, with the Dutchman believed to be a major factor in why he left the energy drinks squad.

"Actually, I like it. I think it's a good opportunity, basically, to, to learn more, you know, and each, each driver might have some little habits or a different style here and there," said Ricciardo.

"And I don't think here in F1, or at least in motor racing, you're never perfect. I feel it's a sport where you're always kind of learning and growing. And the cars always change. So you're, like, always adapting.

"And I'm sure that there's probably some things that will do, which I can learn from, and I can be better. So I think it's an opportunity just for me to learn more and become a better driver."

Ricciardo also went on to describe his relationship with Hulkenberg as 'effortless': "He's been, I want to say easy to work with. We kind of just do our thing. And I think he's experienced, he's been around.

"It's kind of no nonsense. It's just like yeah, we're gonna race. Try and give the team as much info as possible. And we'll just, yeah, drive around in circles and try and drive fast.

"So it's a pretty relaxed approach with him. And yeah, until up until now, it's been pretty effortless."