New teammates are 'a good opportunity to learn' - Ricciardo

  • Published on 15 Sep 2019 01:42
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Daniel Ricciardo has said that having a new teammate in Formula 1 is a good opportunity to learn, and that he likes the process. 

Ricciardo will have had three different teammates in as many years, as the Australian driver is set to be partnered by Esteban Ocon at Renault in 2020. 

This was announced just after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, with Nico Hulkenberg losing his drive to the Frenchman. Ricciardo was teammates with Max Verstappen during most of his stint at Red Bull, with the Dutchman believed to be a major factor in why he left the energy drinks squad.

"Actually, I like it. I think it's a good opportunity, basically, to, to learn more, you know, and each, each driver might have some little habits or a different style here and there," said Ricciardo.

"And I don't think here in F1, or at least in motor racing, you're never perfect. I feel it's a sport where you're always kind of learning and growing. And the cars always change. So you're, like, always adapting.

"And I'm sure that there's probably some things that will do, which I can learn from, and I can be better. So I think it's an opportunity just for me to learn more and become a better driver."

Ricciardo also went on to describe his relationship with Hulkenberg as 'effortless': "He's been, I want to say easy to work with. We kind of just do our thing. And I think he's experienced, he's been around.

"It's kind of no nonsense. It's just like yeah, we're gonna race. Try and give the team as much info as possible. And we'll just, yeah, drive around in circles and try and drive fast.

"So it's a pretty relaxed approach with him. And yeah, until up until now, it's been pretty effortless."


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

