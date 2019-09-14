user icon
Sainz: Seidl a 'big step forward' for McLaren

  • Published on 14 Sep 2019 15:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz believes the arrival of Andreas Seidl at McLaren has been a big step forward for the team in 2019.

Seidl started working at the Woking outfit earlier this year as its team principal, leading McLaren through a positive year, as it currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship.

Sainz says that Seidl is still warming into the team, but has hailed the German's impact at the team in the short space of time he has held his role.

"I think Andreas at the moment is still arriving at the team," Sainz said. "He manoeuvres such a big ship that you need to give him time. 

"At the moment, what he has given us is a very clear direction of how he would like the team to operate, how he would like the drivers to be treated and how the drivers should treat the rest of the team.

"He's referenced what is a successful team, what does he think of a successful team and how do we want to become a successful team.

"Apart from that, he's had a lot of work to do in the factory to meet a lot of people and find out what are the weaknesses and strengths back at the factory."

'Years' before results are seen

McLaren endured a handful of difficult years, languishing towards the year of the field throughout the V6 hybrid era. 

Seidl's appointment was one of the steps the team has taken in the hope of reviving itself towards the front of the field - but Sainz such an achievement will take 'years'. 

"To start seeing results, we're going to need years, long periods of time to see his work ethic have an impact. But I can tell you from the driver side, he's already a big step forward and he's having the right impact within the team."


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 229
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

