user icon
icon

link-icon
Williams: Lots of interest in Chadwick for 2020

Williams: Lots of interest in Chadwick for 2020

  • Published on 14 Sep 2019 09:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Richard Fletcher

Claire Williams says that the team will make a decision on W Series champion Jamie Chadwick's role within Williams once they have fixed their own driver line up for the 2020 season. 

Although Chadwick hasn't revealed her own plans for 2020 she undertook a Euroformula Open Formula 3 test at Silverstone and has spent three race weekends with Williams.

Only last month Chadwick won the title at Brands Hatch with a prize of $500,000 to further her motorsport career. Before her successful season started she was linked with Williams in a development role.

She was described by Claire Williams an instrumental part of the Williams driver academy programme, which was created to try and help both the drivers and the team to develop. 

"Jamie has been an instrumental part in that this year and when she comes to the races with us, when she's trackside she shadows basically, she watches what is going on in engineering briefings.

"She listens to the drivers, she obviously watches all the track action and she learns how a Formula 1 weekend operates.

"I think she's yet to announce her plans for 2020 but I know she's got a lot of offers on the table."

Claire Williams adds that Chadwick did an amazing job in the inaugural W Series and has the talent, personality and ambition to succeed and that it will take her a long way.

"As for our plans for Jamie, moving forward, we're obviously working out what we're going to be doing from a race driver perspective for 2020 at the moment, and once we've resolved that then we will start looking and thinking about the plans for the driver academy and who we have in there".


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 470

    I guess that mimics the williams car development program. We watch other teams a try to copy what they are doing.

    • + 0
    • Sep 14 2019 - 12:24

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar