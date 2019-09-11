Top 10 pictures from the Italian GP weekend

10.
The old banked curves at Monza.
9.
The Monza crowd celebrates Charles Leclerc's victory.
8.
Sergio Perez walks away after his FP1 crash.
7.
Lewis Hamilton congratulates Charles Leclerc after the chequered flag.
6.
Jody Scheckter drives his championship winning Ferrari 312T4.
5.
Sebastian Vettel taps Lance Stroll into a spin.
4.
Robert Kubica comes to a stop in a wet pit lane.
3.
Alexander Albon dips a wheel into the gravel.
2.
Charles Leclerc cuts the first corner while racing Lewis Hamilton.
1.
Max Verstappen navigates through the rain.
