user icon
icon

link-icon
McLaren fined for unsafe Sainz pit stop

McLaren fined for unsafe Sainz pit stop

  • Published on 09 Sep 2019 14:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren have been fined €5,000 for releasing driver Carlos Sainz from a pit stop in an unsafe manner during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Sainz was running in a positive sixth place for the team during his first pit stop, but a problem with the front right tyre meant that he went no further than the end of the pit lane and ended up retiring from race.

After investigating the pit stop, the stewards released the following statement in relation to the incident;

“The stewards determined that the car was released in an unsafe condition in breach of Article 28.13 c) of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

“We note that the driver stopped the car as soon as the problem with the right front wheel became evident.”

With close rivals and engine suppliers Renault taking their best joint result since 2008 with fourth and fifth place, Sainz believed that it had been a disappointing weekend for the team, but insisted that the pit crew were not to blame for the mistake,

“I had some problems after the contact with Albon. We lost a piece at the back of the car and we were losing two or three tenths per lap, but everything was going well." Sainz told Autosport after the race. "Then came the pitstop and it was a bit of chaos and there was a bit of a misunderstanding and we couldn’t make it.”

“The pit stops and the strategy have been very good this year.  Today maybe we lost eight points because of it, but we’ve gained a lot more points thanks to strategy and pit stops this year than we lost today, so it’s time to analyse, to learn what we could have done better, but we don’t need to be too sad.”

 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 229
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar