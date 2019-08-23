user icon
Marko: No one knows who will partner Verstappen in 2020

  • Published on 23 Aug 2019 12:02
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

No one knows who will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, according to team advisor Dr Helmut Marko. 

Pierre Gasly drove alongside Verstappen for the opening 12 races of the year, but underperformed and often found himself battling the midfield teams. 

The energy drink squad has opted to replace Gasly with Alexander Albon for the Belgian Grand Prix until the end of the season, which will allow the team to evaluate Albon, who is in his maiden year in F1.

But when it comes to its line-up for next season, Marko insists it is too early to know who will obtain the seat alongside Verstappen.

"Nobody knows who will be Verstappen's teammate next year, so Albon has the opportunity to perform and develop without any pressure in the remaining nine races," Marko told Japanese media.

"I think Albon is the better choice [for 2019]. We already know Daniil's speed. As a driver he is now fully prepared after his time at Ferrari, but after analysis of all the factors we have chosen Alex.

"I don't think he will be a second Gasly. When we put him there, we didn't expect him to have the speed that he actually showed race by race."

Marko believes that Gasly struggled to cope with the pressure of racing at a front-running team, as he was impressed by his performances at Toro Rosso.

"I thought Gasly was mentally strong. But the best explanation for his crisis are psychological problems. Until this season, Pierre had a good pace in racing and qualifying and no problems with overtaking.

"But this year he didn't show any of these qualities. He also felt responsible for the crash in the Barcelona test. That was in his head even before he started the season."


Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    What a great team to work for, NOT! More drivers soon to be added to the Red Bull rubbish heap. If they weren't so quick to throw away drivers they wouldn't be needing to pull up rookies who aren't ready for their top seat. Not to mention how underpaid their drivers are. I wouldn't be surprised at all if Max is looking for another top seat, but I don't think any other team wants him yet.

    • + 0
    • Aug 24 2019 - 04:51
    • boudy

      Posts: 1,153

      RBR are a race winning team. If you don't perform than you pay the price. Gasly has been dire. They are right to replace same as Haas would do given the change. Other teams would have sacked him, look at McLaren in the past. If Verstappen did become available he would be able to choose his team. Ferrari, Mercedes would both have him in a heartbeat.

      • + 0
      • Aug 24 2019 - 10:19
    • Dert38

      Posts: 70

      rbr is shitty team

      • + 1
      • Aug 24 2019 - 12:42
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      I wasn't really talking about Gasly. He obviously wasn't performing but he should have never been in that seat. I was talking more about guys like Vergne and Sainz and Ricciardo most notably. They don't treat their drivers well and don't pay well. Instead of developing both drivers and grooming them for the seat while at STR they play musical cockpit seats with them or create an environment where they don't give both drivers equal respect as with Danny Ric. He's making a boatload of money now as opposed to at RBR and didn't pass up a chance at the title doing it. Maybe he would have won a race or two but most people would prefer an 8 figure salary over a 5 or 6 figure salary especially if they don't have a shot at the title at either team.

      • + 0
      • Aug 24 2019 - 23:00
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      Thought I heard Max was on top dollar already?

      • + 0
      • Aug 24 2019 - 23:03
  • Dert38

    Posts: 70

    May bee marco finally make his mind to drive himself

    • + 0
    • Aug 24 2019 - 12:41
    • xoya

      Posts: 418

      Now THAT would be a sight to see. :D

      • + 0
      • Aug 24 2019 - 19:25

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

