Calderon, Correa to take part in Alfa Romeo test

  Published on 21 Aug 2019 18:20
  comments 4
  By: Fergal Walsh

Alfa Romeo will field two of its development drivers at a private test at Paul Ricard this week, with Juan Manuel Correa and Tatiana Calderon getting behind the wheel.

The pair will drive the Sauber C32, which contested the 2013 season, scoring a best result of fourth courtesy of Nico Hulkenberg at Korea. 

Correa confirmed earlier this month that he would be taking part in the test for Alfa Romeo, which will be his first outing in F1 machinery.

“Driving a Formula 1 car is something I have dreamt about since I was seven years old, so I am extremely excited to finally be in the cockpit,” said Correa. “I am looking forward to learning as much as possible from this experience.”

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur added: "Our team has a proud history of nurturing young talent and we take this part of our mission very seriously."

“Both Juan Manuel and Tatiana have proven to be valuable members of our team, working with us at the factory and trackside, and this opportunity in the car will help them progress even further in their understanding of Formula 1 and in building their relationship with the engineers and crew.”

Both Correa and Calderon compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship, sitting 12th and 21st in the drivers' championship respectively. 

The test at the Circuit Paul Ricard, which hosts the French Grand Prix, will see Correa and Calderon get behind the wheel of the C32 this weekend on August 23rd and 24th. 


Replies (4)

  f1dave

    Calderon is in last place in the series, so she's ready to be promoted to F1 , makes sense to someone I guess.

    Aug 21 2019 - 20:50
    Kean

      I agree, Calderon is too slow. Her performance thus far does not warrant an F1 test. That test should go to someone more deserving.

      Aug 22 2019 - 09:52
  calle.itw

    Calderon has money, and money talks. That is basically the only reason Sauber keeps courting her. No real promises of course, even less so a proper seat, but hey, there's money in it for them.

    Aug 22 2019 - 16:55
    ajpennypacker

      The thing with Calderón shows proper sexism. She is being propped up in spite of her appealing performance in the car. I'm sure she's a lovely girl, but she isn't even top 53ong the women and here she is deepening her involvement in F1. #puzzled

      Aug 23 2019 - 05:23

show sidebar