Calderon expects Alfa Romeo contract extension 'in a couple of weeks'

  • Published on 27 Jan 2020 12:16
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Tatiana Calderon admits she is expecting to sign a contract extension with Alfa Romeo in the coming weeks.

The Colombian has been part of the team's set up since 2017, when she landed development role with the squad when it competed under the Sauber name.

In October of 2018, Calderon got behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the first time, driving the Sauber C37 as part of a filming day.

2019 saw Calderon move to Formula 2 after a handful of years in GP3. She failed to score a point throughout the year, ending up 22nd in the driver's standings.

For 2020, the 26-year-old has switched to Super Formula - which she expects will run alongside duties with the Alfa Romeo F1 team.

"This year I am in the Super Formula championship in Japan, but at the same time I will continue to work with Alfa Romeo in Formula 1," she is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I'm proud of that cooperation. I expect that the contract will be extended in a couple of weeks," Calderon added.

Calderon's confirmation of her continued role with Alfa Romeo in 2019 came in the first week in March. 

The seven-round Super Formula championship kicks off at the famed Suzuka Circuit on April 5th, and ends at the same venue on November 15th. 

Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,296

    Probably, but I doubt this increases her chances of a race seat. At best, she is another Susie Wolff, and that's kinda sad.

    • Jan 27 2020 - 17:53
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,365

      why is she there? Didn't the just hire Kubica? What exactly is her role?
      Also, did she do any favours to herself with her dreadful performance in F2? Why would being almost dead last warrant an extension? *outrage mode disengaged*

      Cheer :-)

      • Jan 27 2020 - 18:25
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,296

      *Cynical mode engaged... Target aquired... Fire* She is hired so AR can milk her sponsors for money.

      • Jan 27 2020 - 19:12
    • Bilstar

      Posts: 45

      True, she's hardly covered herself in glory has she? Surely they could find another lady with superior skills.

      • Jan 28 2020 - 15:18

