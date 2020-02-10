user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Correa: Spa accident report raises more questions

Correa: Spa accident report raises more questions

  • Published on 10 Feb 2020 17:30
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Juan Manuel Correa has admitted surprise over the FIA's accident report from the Formula 2 crash he was involved in last August, believing it raises more questions than it provides answers.

The report brought a conclusion to an investigation into the collision that saw Anthoine Hubert lose his life. Correa sustained heavy injuries to his leg, of which he is still recovering from.

MORECorrea: Timing uncertain but I will return to racing

The FIA settled that no single driver was at fault for the crash, which occurred on the second lap of the Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps.

However, Correa has been left troubled by the findings and has declared that he is seeking to obtain a full report from the FIA.

"FIA's Safety Department spent more than five months conducting this investigation, but for me, the summary raises more questions than it provides answers," Correa wrote on social media.

"In addition, I find it surprising that the full and complete accident report has not been made available to me, so that I might have a clearer understanding of the conclusions reached by the FIA.

"On August 31, 2019, my friend and fellow driver lost his life, a family lost a loved one, and I suffered severe injuries. We cannot change the past, but perhaps all this pain and sacrifice can have some meaning if it serves to make our sport safer.

"As a result, I will continue to work with my legal team to obtain a copy of the full accident report.

"I hope to be in a position to comment further once the report has been made available and when I have a clearer insight into the conclusions reached by the FIA and the safety improvements it intends to bring about."

F1 News Juan Manuel Correa
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    This kid is making a huge mistake voicing his concerns about this so vociferously so soon. First of all, it's not clear that anyone has denied him the full report. I am not sure how it's usually managed, but I'm sure that the full report is not give to everyone freely. There are good liability reasons for this..

    While what happened to Correa is truly tragic, he's constant complaining about FIA handling of the situation makes everything worse. We all saw what happened. There is no cover up, no obvious irregularity. It was a horrific accident that would be as difficult to prevent as it would be to replicate.

    This is reminds me of Jules Bianchi's parents wanting to cash in on the death of their son in an accident where a crane was lawfully (albeit recklessly) on track, but Jules Bianchi was also speeding in the rain which is why he spun.

    • + 0
    • Feb 10 2020 - 19:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      As you say, it usually takes time for reports like these to be published in full. There are usually a lot of backstage stuff going on before reports like these are published, so as you say I think this is more due to procedure rather than malice.

      • + 0
      • Feb 10 2020 - 20:19

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

US Juan Manuel Correa 12
  • Team Charouz Racing System
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country US
  • Date of b. Aug 9 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Quito, Ecuador, US
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar