Correa: Spa accident report raises more questions

Juan Manuel Correa has admitted surprise over the FIA's accident report from the Formula 2 crash he was involved in last August, believing it raises more questions than it provides answers.
The report brought a conclusion to an investigation into the collision that saw Anthoine Hubert lose his life. Correa sustained heavy injuries to his leg, of which he is still recovering from.
MORE: Correa: Timing uncertain but I will return to racing
The FIA settled that no single driver was at fault for the crash, which occurred on the second lap of the Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps.
However, Correa has been left troubled by the findings and has declared that he is seeking to obtain a full report from the FIA.
"FIA's Safety Department spent more than five months conducting this investigation, but for me, the summary raises more questions than it provides answers," Correa wrote on social media.
"In addition, I find it surprising that the full and complete accident report has not been made available to me, so that I might have a clearer understanding of the conclusions reached by the FIA.
"On August 31, 2019, my friend and fellow driver lost his life, a family lost a loved one, and I suffered severe injuries. We cannot change the past, but perhaps all this pain and sacrifice can have some meaning if it serves to make our sport safer.
"As a result, I will continue to work with my legal team to obtain a copy of the full accident report.
"I hope to be in a position to comment further once the report has been made available and when I have a clearer insight into the conclusions reached by the FIA and the safety improvements it intends to bring about."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (2)Login to reply
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
This kid is making a huge mistake voicing his concerns about this so vociferously so soon. First of all, it's not clear that anyone has denied him the full report. I am not sure how it's usually managed, but I'm sure that the full report is not give to everyone freely. There are good liability reasons for this..
While what happened to Correa is truly tragic, he's constant complaining about FIA handling of the situation makes everything worse. We all saw what happened. There is no cover up, no obvious irregularity. It was a horrific accident that would be as difficult to prevent as it would be to replicate.
This is reminds me of Jules Bianchi's parents wanting to cash in on the death of their son in an accident where a crane was lawfully (albeit recklessly) on track, but Jules Bianchi was also speeding in the rain which is why he spun.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
As you say, it usually takes time for reports like these to be published in full. There are usually a lot of backstage stuff going on before reports like these are published, so as you say I think this is more due to procedure rather than malice.