Mercedes denies any interest in Alonso for 2020

  • Published on 21 Aug 2019 09:31
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has denied that it could make a shock move for Fernando Alonso to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

The Silver Arrows is currently evaluating who to place alongside Hamilton next season, with Valtteri Bottas fighting to keep his seat.

The team previously confirmed that it is analysing Esteban Ocon, who currently holds the reserve driver role at Mercedes after losing his seat to Lance Stroll at Racing Point at the end of 2018. 

However, Wolff denies that Alonso, who left F1 last year, could be on course to return to the sport next season with Mercedes.

"Fernando is undoubtedly one of the strongest drivers and after his adventures with Ferrari, he no longer had the chance to drive a competitive car," Wolff said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Due to a series of circumstances, the top teams already have their 'alpha' driver. Sometimes it's not enough to be able to drive well, but you also need the right conditions."

Hamilton and Alonso were teammates in 2007, when Hamilton joined McLaren for his first full season in F1, alongside Alonso who joined after winning two consecutive world championships. 

Alonso left the team at the end of the season after tensions grew between the pair, with Wolff admitting that Mercedes "don't want to repeat certain stories lived when the two were together with McLaren". 

Wolff added that Mercedes is anticipating a strong challenge from Ferrari in the second half of the season at "Spa, Monza and then Mexico. The tracks with long straights."

Ferrari's has not yet won a race this year, but has displayed some strong straight-line speed, which could play into its hands at the next two races at Spa and Monza. 


  • Dert38

    Posts: 68

    They should take Raikkonen or Magnussen, Ocon is psycho and unstable, not so fast.

    • + 0
    • Aug 21 2019 - 12:19
    • siggy74

      Posts: 88

      Magnussen, and you say Ocon unstable rofl ;p

      May as well stay with Bottas...

      • + 1
      • Aug 21 2019 - 19:31
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,006

    Should Vettel choose to leave Ferrari, and Lewis not interested in replacing him ( rightly so ), Alonso might have a shot at replacing him. Kimi doesnt have long term prospects, and Mercedes already has 2 comparable young drivers.

    • + 0
    • Aug 21 2019 - 12:26
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    I think Ham and Alo would make an unbelievable partnership. Alo never been strong in qually, but awesome in race - it would make a awesome pairing - though there would be no harmony in the team at all - it would be one team, two halves, tensions and suspicions - just cant see it happening, sorry !

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 03:43
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    The very reason they settle for 2nd rate drivers is to keep Hammy happy. Imagine how pissed he'd be if he'd get someone even remotely competitive in that other seat. Teaming with Alonso again would be a nightmare for him.

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 17:11
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      Agree, they were fairly matched at McLaren despite all the troubles both on and off the track - Hamilton acknowledges Fernando a great driver which is credit to him - would be boorish not to do so.

      • + 0
      • Aug 26 2019 - 15:59

