F1 should change circuits to improve car design, not cars - Abiteboul

F1 should change circuits to improve car design, not cars - Abiteboul

  • Published on 18 Aug 2019 12:55
  • comments 8
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has suggested that Formula 1 should make changes to the circuits in order to improve racing, rather than the cars.

These comments come after discussions regarding the 2021 regulations overhaul, regulations that are intended to make the racing closer and increase overtaking. Ground effect will be reintroduced to cars as one way to reduce the amount of turbulent air that they create, in turn making it easier to follow close behind the car in front.

There will need to be a large investment by teams if they wish to be competitive when these regulations come into place, and after an exciting few races Abiteboul has started to believe that the problem could be approached in a different manner.

"One thing I think we need to do a bit more is engineer the tracks," the Frenchman said.

"I would prefer a bit less over-engineering of the technical regulations, and a bit more engineering of the track layout, rather than investing in 20 cars that should be different every year.

"I would maybe change one or two corners, at each track. it would be much more cost-efficient, and much better for the sport.

"I know that they have put a lot of engineering effort into Vietnam, but it's something where we could all collectively think 'what would be good for F1?'"

Abiteboul is referring to the new street circuit in Hanoi, where Formula 1 will be racing for the first time in 2020. The circuit has been designed with the help of an overtaking simulator, according to Ross Brawn.

"So what we've done is some simulations of alternative configurations of how to make it more interesting," Abiteboul explained.

"I would like to see more getting together from the teams in engineering some solutions and some improvements for the tracks.

"If 10 teams were to collaborate on improving tracks I'm sure we could come up with some fantastic results, and we don't need to wait for 2021 for that. That would be next year already."


Replies (8)

  • f1dave

    Posts: 669

    Completely counter to what racing is about. The drivers and constructors should come to the track prepared to face the challenges of the track, not to have a circuit designed to facilitate the cars. Why race at all if it designed to make it easy? Silly man.

    • + 0
    • Aug 18 2019 - 15:25
    • dr002

      Posts: 136

      If its all about turning up to face the challenges of a track, then make it a series of time trials.

      F1 should be about the best drivers in the best cars 'racing' one another.

      F1 cars are like no others. If a track limits or prohibits F1 cars from overtaking, then there can be no 'racing'. In which case, beyond qualifying where the drivers pit themselves against the 'challenges of the track' as you put it, what is the point of race day?

      I shudder when I type this, but I do see where Abiteboul is coming from on this one.

      • + 0
      • Aug 19 2019 - 03:40
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      The point is that the current cars adapt very well to circuits. They are faster than F1 has ever been by some margin. It's about overtaking.

      • + 1
      • Aug 20 2019 - 15:27
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Agree AJPP it's about overtaking but also about wheel to wheel racing which is not possible at some of the tracks, but if you make the turns wider for more overtaking then you are going to have some cars that can overtake other cars(without drs assist) and leave the slower cars in the dust. So Cyril is right but wrong but right but wrong. Effin frog just trying to create divisiveness and confusion, kinda like Trump he is (in Yoda voice).

      • + 0
      • Aug 21 2019 - 00:40
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    He's got a point there. Some of the tracks could be better engineered for improved racing. It's not very fun to watch the world's fastest cars going around the track in a high speed parade.

    • + 0
    • Aug 18 2019 - 19:17
  • f1ski

    Posts: 457

    how french.

    • + 0
    • Aug 18 2019 - 22:33
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Really? I call BS on that comment. I guess you like high speed parades with Hamster out front at what, 1/3 of the circuits? Bigotry is ugly in all it's forms. If you don't think some of the tracks could be improved for better racing then I don't think you're watching the same F1. But clowns love a parade what to do?

      • + 1
      • Aug 19 2019 - 02:29
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Might wanna make sure your car is up to scratch before telling others how to do their job, Abiteboul..

    • + 0
    • Aug 19 2019 - 17:35

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

