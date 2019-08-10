Overview: Penalty points collected per driver after the Hungarian Grand Prix

Since 2014, Formula 1 has been working with a system whereby drivers receive penalty points on their super license. But what is the status of the drivers after the opening half of the 2019 season.

Handing out penalty points in Formula 1 was introduced to discourage dangerous driving. Collected points remain for twelve months and when a driver receives 12 points or more, a suspension follows for the driver in question.

Max Verstappen currently leads the points collected table, sitting on seven points, but he will have two shaven off prior to the Italian Grand Prix later this year. Behind him, there are a trio of drivers on six points - however only Sebastian Vettel is still active in F1.

Penalty points collected over the last 12 months

