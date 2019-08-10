user icon
icon

link-icon
Overview: Penalty points collected per driver after the Hungarian Grand Prix

Overview: Penalty points collected per driver after the Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Published on 10 Aug 2019 17:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Since 2014, Formula 1 has been working with a system whereby drivers receive penalty points on their super license. But what is the status of the drivers after the opening half of the 2019 season.

Handing out penalty points in Formula 1 was introduced to discourage dangerous driving. Collected points remain for twelve months and when a driver receives 12 points or more, a suspension follows for the driver in question.

Max Verstappen currently leads the points collected table, sitting on seven points, but he will have two shaven off prior to the Italian Grand Prix later this year. Behind him, there are a trio of drivers on six points - however only Sebastian Vettel is still active in F1. 

 

Penalty points collected over the last 12 months 
 

Driver Penalty points First expiration date
Max Verstappen                7 02-09-2019 (2 points)
Esteban Ocon                6 06-10-2019 (2 points)
Fernando Alonso                6 07-10-2019 (1 point)
Sebastian Vettel                6 10/19/2019 (2 points)
Romain Grosjean                5 16-09-2019 (2 points)
Lance Stroll                5 07-10-2019 (2 points)
Daniel Ricciardo                5 28-04-2020 (2 points)
Sergio Perez                4 16-09-2019 (2 points)
Antonio Giovinazzi                4 25-05-2020 (1 point)
Nico Hulkenberg                3 26-08-2019 (3 ​​points)
Kevin Magnussen                3 26-05-2020 (1 point)
Valtteri Bottas                2 26-08-2019 (2 points)
Sergey Sirotkin                2 16-09-2019 (2 points)
Carlos Sainz                2 21-10-2019 (1 point)
Brendon Hartley                2 28-10-2019 (2 points)
Vandoorne Stoffel                2 11-11-2019 (2 points)
Daniil Kvyat                2 14-04-2020 (2 points)
Pierre Gasly                1 25-05-2020 (1 point)
George Russell                1 26-09-2020 (1 point)
Lewis Hamilton                1 29-06-2020 (1 point)

 


Replies (0)

Login to reply


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar