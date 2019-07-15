user icon
icon

link-icon
Sainz believes P6 was possible without safety car

Sainz believes P6 was possible without safety car

  • Published on 15 Jul 2019 17:58
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz believes that he still could have achieved his sixth-place finish at the British Grand Prix regardless of the safety car that was deployed.

Sainz started the race on the medium tyres and managed to pass both Alfa Romeos in the first handful of laps, before setting his sights on the cars ahead.

The Spaniard used his more durable tyres to his favour as he allowed those ahead on the soft compound to degrade and lose time before setting fast laps after they pitted. 

"The start, getting the two Alfa's out of the way was my one and only target for the first three laps.

"From there on in, I just let the soft runners go away a bit, let them degrade and once they pitted, I started doing green sectors, a bit like in Austria.

"And then we were on a one-stop and go the bonus of a safety car, but even without it, with the one-stop strategy we were about to do, we were in a very good place."

Sainz pleased after 'tight' Ricciardo battle

Sainz admits that it was close at the end with Daniel Ricciardo, who was charging down on him on the same compound, but with what Sainz believes was a quicker car.

"To the end it was tight. I felt like I had a lot of pace and I was flying but suddenly I saw Ricciardo out there, he was flying also, mainly on the straights," Sainz said.

"They were dragging a lot less and could carry a lot more speed into the straights. I had to play a lot with the switches and with my lines, but in the end we managed to keep him behind."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,496

    I kinda believe him. McLaren is on a roll again, and it's really nice to see.

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2019 - 18:47
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,037

      I believe Calle. Hell yes I believe. McLaren not only seems to have a good car, but they have sort of built a cool brand. Between top performances, Lando being Lando, and the memes, they're just making news for all the right reasons. They also just seem generally happy. I am a diehard Alonso fan, and I think the man walks on water. But I don't think this relaxed happy atmosphere would have been possible with Fernando. I have no doubt he would have better results, but the team would have felt the constant stress of not being able to provide a podium car.

      • + 0
      • Jul 16 2019 - 03:53
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,496

      At this rate they'll likely at least retain P4 for next year. Whether they can challenge for P3 or not we'll have to see, but good things are coming for McLaren, methinks. As for Alonso: he'd likely score more points for himself, but it would be at the cost of his team mate, just as it was with Stoffel, so in that regard I think it's better to have things the way they are right now.

      • + 0
      • Jul 16 2019 - 05:15

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 251
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 100
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar