Overview: How many penalty points have drivers collected over the last 12 months?

From 2014, the penalty points system has been keeping drivers in check, as they collect points throughout the course of the season based on their misconducts.

If drivers collect 12 points over the course of 12 months, they will receive a race ban at the next available race. But how are the drivers shaping up over the last twelve months?

Lance Stroll currently heads the list, with 8 points to his name. Should the Canadian receive 4 more points in the next two weeks, he will be handed a ban.

However, a number of drivers, such as reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, have zero points to their name.