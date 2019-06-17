Overview: How many penalty points have drivers collected over the last 12 months?

user icon
<strong>Overview:</strong> How many penalty points have drivers collected over the last 12 months?

From 2014, the penalty points system has been keeping drivers in check, as they collect points throughout the course of the season based on their misconducts.

If drivers collect 12 points over the course of 12 months, they will receive a race ban at the next available race. But how are the drivers shaping up over the last twelve months? 

Lance Stroll currently heads the list, with 8 points to his name. Should the Canadian receive 4 more points in the next two weeks, he will be handed a ban.  

However, a number of drivers, such as reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, have zero points to their name. 

 

Driver Penalty points First expiration date
Lance Stroll                 8 01-07-2019 (3 ​​points)
Romain Grosjean                 7 26-06-2019 (2 points)
Sebastian Vettel                 7 24-06-2019 (2 points)
Max Verstappen                 7 02-09-2019 (2 points)
Esteban Ocon                 6 06-10-2019 (2 points)
Fernando Alonso                 6  07-10-2019 (1 point)
Sergey Sirotkin                 4 24-06-2019 (2 points)
Carlos Sainz                 4 22-07-2019 (2 points)
Valtteri Bottas                 4  29-07-2019 (2 points)
Pierre Gasly                 3 08-07-2019 (2 points)
Nico Hülkenberg                 3 26-08-2019 (3 ​​points)
Sergio Perez                 3       16-09-2019 (3 ​​points)
Antonio Giovinazzi                 3 25-05-2020 (1 point)
Kimi Raikkonen                 2 08-07-2019 (2 points)
Brendon Hartley                 2 28-10-2019 (2 points)
Stoffel Vandoorne                 2 11-11-2019 (2 points)
Daniil Kvyat                 2 14-04-2020 (2 points)
Daniel Ricciardo                 2 28-04-2020 (2 points)
Kevin Magnussen                 1 26-05-2020 (1 point)

  • calle.itw

    Hammy isn't even on the list. So either he is really low, or he broke the ceilling. ;) Seriously though, considering the kinda stuff the others have gotten points for, he should have a couple of them.

