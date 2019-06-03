user icon
Verstappen expects Ferrari to be more competitive in Canada

Verstappen expects Ferrari to be more competitive in Canada

  • Published on 03 Jun 2019 11:28
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen is confident that Ferrari will be more competitive this weekend in Canada, but remains hopeful that Red Bull can stay close.

Verstappen comfortably out-qualified Sebastian Vettel last time out in Monaco, ending Q3 over three-tenths ahead of the German while Charles Leclerc failed to progress from Q1.

Verstappen ran ahead of Ferrari for the whole race in Monaco, before a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release dropped him to fourth place, promoting Vettel to P2.

12 months ago in Montreal, Verstappen secured a podium finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, finishing eight seconds down on the lead.

"Montreal is always a nice city to go to," Verstappen said. "The track is actually pretty challenging even though it looks like there are quite a lot of straights.

"The chicanes and how you ride the kerbs is important as it can compromise you a lot if you make a mistake. It’s all connected, left to right or right to left, if you make a mistake on one of them, then your whole sequence is destroyed.

"It’s a fun track, at least you can overtake if needed and I always enjoy going there. I expect Ferrari to be more competitive in Canada, so for us it may be a bit more difficult, but as always we will try and maximise the result."

Gasly aiming for 'much better' Canada result

Verstappen's teammate Pierre Gasly raced in Montreal for the first time last year, but didn't manage to secure points for Toro Rosso.

The Frenchman is aiming for a stronger result this time around as he continues to search for pace to get closer to Verstappen.

"I’ve only been to Canada once before so I don’t know much about Montreal but I’m happy to be going back and it’s a track that’s usually good for the team," Gasly commented. 

"Max finished third there last year and Daniel [Ricciardo] got his first win with the team in Montreal so it’s always been pretty successful for Red Bull.

"I think you always relate a track with your previous performance there and I was P11 in 2018 so it was ok but this year I will be aiming for much better.” 


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,732

    Let's hope so

    • + 0
    • Jun 3 2019 - 13:49
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,360

    Canada will be a very interesting place in general this year, methinks. But Mercedes will win, of course.

    • + 1
    • Jun 3 2019 - 18:49
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 202

      I would want Bottas to win though.

      • + 0
      • Jun 3 2019 - 19:47
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,360

      Same, same.

      • + 0
      • Jun 4 2019 - 12:39
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 191

    Bottas to win would be unbelievable but there is nothing in the stars to suggest this might happen - I think it's one of H's favourite hunting grounds. The way it's going, I don't think we'll see team orders at Merc, but for entirely the wrong reasons - i.e., Merc don't have stiff competition yet of there sort that would demand consideration of the same. Have heard Hamilton has stated today he will be around for another 5 years - for me this brings more likelihood he will drive at Ferrari before he retires.

    • + 0
    • Jun 3 2019 - 22:03
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 955

      Yeah, Bottas needs to keep up the fighting spirit. Otherwise all Hammy has to do is marginally keep ahead of him and like he did last year, it's another title in the bag. I don't see Bottas going down without a fight this year though.

      • + 0
      • Jun 4 2019 - 02:41

