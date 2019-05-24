Mercedes to run red halo to honour Lauda

Mercedes will use a red halo for the remainder of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in honour of Niki Lauda.

Lauda passed away on Monday evening at 70 years of age. Tributes have been pouring in for the three-time world champion during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Mercedes has painted one of its stars on the engine cover red in memory of Lauda, confirming that they will keep it that colour for the remainder of the season.

MORE: Wolff feels 'like a zombie' after Lauda's death | Hamilton: Lauda was 'a bright light in my life'

Before his death, Lauda worked as a non-executive chairman of the Mercedes team, and was instrumental in managing scenarios at the team throughout its dominating period in the turbo hybrid era.

Mercedes has now chosen to paint the halo red for the rest of the Monaco weekend, where it will be looking to bag its sixth one-two finish of the year.