user icon
icon

link-icon
Force India to exit administration

Force India to exit administration

  • Published on 07 Aug 2018 19:46
  • comments 11
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Force India will exit administration after a group of investors, led by Lawerence Stroll, have secured the future of the team. Force India went into administration over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, after a number of parties including Sergio Perez and Mercedes were not paid.

405 jobs were put at risk as the future of the company was uncertain. However, it is now clear that the future of the Silverstone-based team is secured. Rumours had been swirling that Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams' driver Lance Stroll, was interested in investing in the team.

With Stroll senior's investment now at Force India, it is likely that son Lance will join the squad for the 2019 season. Stroll joined the F1 grid in 2017 with Williams, but has been linked with a switch to the pink panthers for a number of weeks. 

Investing alongside Stroll’s in the team are Canadian entrepreneur Andre Desmarais, Jonathan Dudman of Monaco Sports and Management, fashion business leader John Idol, telecommunications investor John McCaw Jr, financial expert Michael de Picciotto, and Stroll’s business partner Silas Chou.

"This outcome secures the future of the Force India team in Formula 1 and will allow our team of racers to compete to our full potential,” said team COO Otmar Szafnauer. "I am delighted that we have the support of a consortium of investors who believe in us as a team and who see the considerable business potential that Force India has within F1 now and in the future.

"At Force India, our expertise and commitment has meant that we have always punched above our weight and this new investment ensures that we have a bright future ahead of us. I also would like to thank Vijay, the Sahara Group and the Mol family for all of their support and taking the team as far as their circumstances would allow."

 

Fergal Walsh


Replies (11)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I wonder if its worse for them to join up with Stroll and get Lance in one car, or if its worse to join up with Merc' to become a mere B-team. Though it isnt too late for them both to happen in due time.

    • + 0
    • Aug 7 2018 - 20:31
  • Bhurt

    Posts: 320

    Say what you will about the Stroll's, but this is a happy day as far as I'm concerned. Happy for all the people whose futures are now secure.

    • + 0
    • Aug 7 2018 - 21:22
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      That's right. That's the only news that matters. Besides, the predictions about Stroll sr. Are nothing but conjectures. A lot of armchair experts and keyboard warriors

      • + 0
      • Aug 8 2018 - 04:05
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 411

    Wonder why they’ve retained the name (for now?). Maybe that has to be to stay racing as the F1 registered team?
    And one more, there was a financial problem under the skin but now they’ve “Lance’d” it!

    • + 0
    • Aug 7 2018 - 22:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      One could even say that Lawrence and co Strolled right in with a solution! ;)

      AFAIK they cant change name midseason, and they might even have to retain it next year if they are to cash in on FI's earnings from this year.

      • + 0
      • Aug 7 2018 - 23:08
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 411

    I’m very happy to see the team survive and retain the substantial worforce. Maybe with sound finances they can get even higher up the standings and take out Haas and maybe even Renault? Certainly a diverse investor base, hopefully good to attract sponsors.

    • + 0
    • Aug 7 2018 - 22:36
  • siggy74

    Posts: 88

    So thats 1 seat free at williams for next year, rofl

    Were do we think ocon will end up? and who gets the second williams seat ;p

    • + 0
    • Aug 7 2018 - 23:45
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      Ocon is a shoe in at Williams. I would be very surprised if he doesn't go to Williams. At the same time, I don't know what will happen to Williams without Martini and Stroll money.

      • + 0
      • Aug 8 2018 - 04:09
    • Bhurt

      Posts: 320

      Are we sure Ocon is the one leaving?

      • + 0
      • Aug 8 2018 - 08:14
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,006

    Sr. Stroll: The things that i do for my son...( pushes Ocon from the team.)

    • + 0
    • Aug 8 2018 - 07:44
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    That's great. They need stability in order to get points to secure their future.

    • + 0
    • Aug 8 2018 - 10:59

Related news



BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (29)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar