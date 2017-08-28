user icon
Alonso tips future to be resolved "in the next few weeks"

  • Published on 28 Aug 2017 16:52
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Fernando Alonso says that his future could be resolved in the next few weeks. The Spaniard has had a troublesome season, suffering from an unreliable and slow Honda engine in the back of his McLaren. It is not yet known whether he'll stick with the team, find an F1 seat elsewhere or leave the sport completely.

At the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Alonso retired after reporting an engine problem to his race engineer. However, Honda's Yusuke Hasegawa said that there was no data suggesting there was an issue with the engine. It appears that Alonso is waiting on McLaren's decision over its 2018 engine supplier before confirming his own future.

"I'm just the driver, so my job is to drive as fast as I can rather than make those decisions. I like this team," he insisted. "The last three seasons were difficult but McLaren is one of the best teams in the world. I would be glad to continue but we'll see what happens in the next few weeks.

The big rumour in Belgium was that William has made a clear offer to Alonso for 2018: "I have nothing to say. Nothing new," he responded. "The demand for my services is very high, which I can see from the proposals that I have received."

 

Fergal Walsh

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,050

    30 millions of wasted money, per year.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2017 - 00:19
  • Karl

    Posts: 10

    Please go, Alonso! You are great driver but Honda shouldn't tolerate your behaviors any longer. Honda will get their act together, no doubt. Honda is the best solution for Mclaren anyway.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2017 - 05:14
    • HEINZ

      Posts: 60

      Maybe with new regs for 2021 Honda can make a decent engine. Till then they probably would do best to retire and stop embarassing Mclaren!

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2017 - 10:27
    • ENDR

      Posts: 43

      Yeah, cause Honda in in a position to tolerate (or not) anyone's behavior, let alone their best driver...
      Yyeah, no - they should be happy McLaren are still with them (for how much longer though...) after so many disappointments and embarassing seasons.
      And what do you base your "no doubt" on? Which of their "brilliant" decisions makes you so sure they're going to get their shit together? Was it the couple of years as a works team and millions of dollars pumped into it without any significant results? Was it withdrawing from F1 with a (as it later turned out) championship winning car? Or is it the 3-year-old drama under the theme of "oh shit, our engine disintegrated for the n-th time"? ;D

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2017 - 11:01
  • talktohenry

    Posts: 362

    Renault - I'd say if they can convince him they'd have a decent car, but I don't know if they can afford him as they not used of paying big bucks.....

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2017 - 13:17
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

