Alonso tips future to be resolved "in the next few weeks"

Fernando Alonso says that his future could be resolved in the next few weeks. The Spaniard has had a troublesome season, suffering from an unreliable and slow Honda engine in the back of his McLaren. It is not yet known whether he'll stick with the team, find an F1 seat elsewhere or leave the sport completely.
At the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Alonso retired after reporting an engine problem to his race engineer. However, Honda's Yusuke Hasegawa said that there was no data suggesting there was an issue with the engine. It appears that Alonso is waiting on McLaren's decision over its 2018 engine supplier before confirming his own future.
"I'm just the driver, so my job is to drive as fast as I can rather than make those decisions. I like this team," he insisted. "The last three seasons were difficult but McLaren is one of the best teams in the world. I would be glad to continue but we'll see what happens in the next few weeks.
The big rumour in Belgium was that William has made a clear offer to Alonso for 2018: "I have nothing to say. Nothing new," he responded. "The demand for my services is very high, which I can see from the proposals that I have received."
Fergal Walsh
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,050
30 millions of wasted money, per year.
Karl
Posts: 10
Please go, Alonso! You are great driver but Honda shouldn't tolerate your behaviors any longer. Honda will get their act together, no doubt. Honda is the best solution for Mclaren anyway.
HEINZ
Posts: 60
Maybe with new regs for 2021 Honda can make a decent engine. Till then they probably would do best to retire and stop embarassing Mclaren!
ENDR
Posts: 43
Yeah, cause Honda in in a position to tolerate (or not) anyone's behavior, let alone their best driver...
Yyeah, no - they should be happy McLaren are still with them (for how much longer though...) after so many disappointments and embarassing seasons.
And what do you base your "no doubt" on? Which of their "brilliant" decisions makes you so sure they're going to get their shit together? Was it the couple of years as a works team and millions of dollars pumped into it without any significant results? Was it withdrawing from F1 with a (as it later turned out) championship winning car? Or is it the 3-year-old drama under the theme of "oh shit, our engine disintegrated for the n-th time"? ;D
talktohenry
Posts: 362
Renault - I'd say if they can convince him they'd have a decent car, but I don't know if they can afford him as they not used of paying big bucks.....