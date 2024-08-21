Opbouw Zandvoort verloopt goed: "Geoliede machine"

Over een paar dagen gaat het Nederlandse Grand Prix-weekend van start. De voorbereidingen op het circuit van Zandvoort zijn in volle gang. Het is de vierde editie van de teruggekeerde race en volgens circuitdirecteur is het momenteel echt een geoliede machine.
In 2021 keerde Zandvoort terug op de Formule 1-kalender. De Dutch Grand Prix is een groot succes en in de afgelopen jaren zaten de tribunes propvol. Vooral de actie naast de baan maakte veel indruk op de fans, teams, coureurs en volgers van de sport. Ook dit jaar wil men in Zandvoort weer een mooi evenement gaan neerzetten en de voorbereidingen zijn in volle gang. De laatste zaken worden opgebouwd en de verwachtingen zijn hoog.
Het raceweekend is nog niet begonnen, maar circuitdirecteur Robert van Overdijk is nu al tevreden met de gang van zaken. Tijdens de opbouw ziet hij louter goede dingen, zo laat hij weten in het Viaplay-programma Shakedown: "We zaten gisteren bij elkaar en toen zeiden we tegen elkaar: het is alweer een jaar geleden. Dus zo'n jaar gaat zo snel! Je komt nu allemaal bekende mensen tegen. We werken altijd met dezelfde leveranciers en het is echt een geoliede machine. Natuurlijk loop je elk jaar weer tegen een aantal zaken aan, maar ik moet zeggen dat de opbouw heel vlotjes en in goede harmonie verloopt."
Lewis Hamilton is bezig aan zijn laatste maanden bij Mercedes. Hij vertrekt na dit jaar naar Ferrari, en daar zal hij...
Maandenlang gonsde het van de geruchten over de toekomst van Max Verstappen. De Nederlander was ontevreden over de ga...
NASCAR-kampioen Kyle Larson zorgde vorige week voor de nodige ophef. Larson stelde dat hij een betere allround-coureu...
Het team van Red Bull Racing heeft in de afgelopen maanden een aantal zware tikken gehad. Begin dit jaar werd bekend ...
Over een paar dagen gaat het Nederlandse Grand Prix-weekend van start. De voorbereidingen op het circuit van Zandvoor...
Posts: 24.778
In Zandvoort wordt er een nieuwe TD geïntroduceerd mbt de remmen.
RBR wordt hier van verdacht.
An FIA spokesman told Motorsportdotcom:
"There is no truth that any team was using such a system."
The nature of the mid-season change to the technical regulations, something which is not very common, fuelled a wave of speculation that the FIA was responding to a device that one or more teams may have been using this season.
There were even wild accusations thrown at Red Bull that its drop of form since the Miami Grand Prix was linked to a potential banning of a system it may have been using - with some even suggesting that Max Verstappen's retirement from the Australian Grand Prix could have been linked to this.
However, the reality of the situation is very different as high-level sources at the FIA have explained that the change was not prompted at all by anything teams were doing at the moment – it was more about future-proofing regulations.
So what was going on?
Ultimately the tweak alters very little when it comes to the legality of asymmetric brake systems. The changes made by the FIA to 11.1.2 of the technical regulations are supplemental to the original text, which only implies that the forces being applied to the brake pads are equal on either side of the calliper.
The new and additional text forbids the braking circuit, either front or rear, to be able to produce asymmetric braking torques.
It therefore prohibits what would more commonly be referred to as a brake steer system, whereby one wheel, usually the inside wheel, is braked with more bias than the outside, in order to help balance and steer the car.
However, according to FIA sources, the wording that was originally in place was already enough to make any asymmetric braking system illegal anyway.
The real motivation in changing the rules instead came from efforts to tidy up the regulations for 2026, and make it clearer in the next rules era what was and was not allowed.
As part of the ongoing discussions to frame the 2026 regulations, the same wording outlawing asymmetric brake systems completely was added in.
And, following a request from teams to ensure that nobody tried to exploit the tiniest of grey areas before then, it was requested that the new clause be added to both the 2024 and 2025 regulations.
Posts: 24.778
x.com/dr_obbs/status/1826046839151292471
Posts: 14.711
"Vooral de actie naast de baan maakte veel indruk"
Huh, naast de baan?
Komen die carnavalsvierders niet voor de race?.
Komen die dan alleen maar links en rechts doen op die achterlijke artiesten die daar komen?
Ik ben blij dat ik hier op m'n zolderkamertje kan blijven zitten om de F1 te zien....ben ik niemand tot last.
Lokale tijd
12:30 - 13:30
11:30 - 12:30
15:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 17:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:00 - 17:00
Lokale tijd
12:30 - 13:30
11:30 - 12:30
15:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 17:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:00 - 17:00
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Altijd direct op de hoogte van het laatste Max Verstappen en formule 1 nieuws van GPtoday? Met het inschakelen van gratis website push notificaties mis je niets.
Pietje Bell
Posts: 24.783
In Zandvoort wordt er een nieuwe TD geïntroduceerd mbt de remmen.
RBR wordt hier van verdacht.
An FIA spokesman told Motorsportdotcom:
[b][i]"There is no truth that any team was using such a system."[/i][/b]
The nature of the mid-season change to the technical regulations, something which ... [Lees verder]