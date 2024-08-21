Opbouw Zandvoort verloopt goed: "Geoliede machine"

Over een paar dagen gaat het Nederlandse Grand Prix-weekend van start. De voorbereidingen op het circuit van Zandvoort zijn in volle gang. Het is de vierde editie van de teruggekeerde race en volgens circuitdirecteur is het momenteel echt een geoliede machine.

In 2021 keerde Zandvoort terug op de Formule 1-kalender. De Dutch Grand Prix is een groot succes en in de afgelopen jaren zaten de tribunes propvol. Vooral de actie naast de baan maakte veel indruk op de fans, teams, coureurs en volgers van de sport. Ook dit jaar wil men in Zandvoort weer een mooi evenement gaan neerzetten en de voorbereidingen zijn in volle gang. De laatste zaken worden opgebouwd en de verwachtingen zijn hoog.

Het raceweekend is nog niet begonnen, maar circuitdirecteur Robert van Overdijk is nu al tevreden met de gang van zaken. Tijdens de opbouw ziet hij louter goede dingen, zo laat hij weten in het Viaplay-programma Shakedown: "We zaten gisteren bij elkaar en toen zeiden we tegen elkaar: het is alweer een jaar geleden. Dus zo'n jaar gaat zo snel! Je komt nu allemaal bekende mensen tegen. We werken altijd met dezelfde leveranciers en het is echt een geoliede machine. Natuurlijk loop je elk jaar weer tegen een aantal zaken aan, maar ik moet zeggen dat de opbouw heel vlotjes en in goede harmonie verloopt."