user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
Marko sluit teamorders uit in P2-strijd Perez: "We geven hem de best mogelijke auto"

Marko sluit teamorders uit in P2-strijd Perez: "We geven hem de best mogelijke auto"

  • Gepubliceerd op 22 okt 2022 18:19
  • comments 24
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

De strijd om de tweede plaats in het wereldkampioenschap ligt nog volledig openen. Sergio Perez en Charles Leclerc staan vrijwel gelijk en voor allebei zou de tweede plaats een mooie beloning zijn. Red Bull Racing vindt het echter niet nodig om teamorders te gebruiken om de tweede plaats van Perez veilig te stellen.

Red Bull wil zeer graag op de eerste en de tweede plaats eindigden in het wereldkampioenschap. Aangezien Max Verstappen zich twee weken geleden tot wereldkampioen kroonde, kan Sergio Perez het feestje compleet maken. Dit weekend in Austin kan Perez dus zijn slag slaan. De Mexicaan kan daarbij de hulp van Verstappen vanzelfsprekend goed gebruiken.

Verstappen kan in principe achterover leunen aangezien zijn ultieme doel al lang en breed binnen is. Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko heeft echter slecht nieuws voor de vele fans van Perez. De Oostenrijkse adviseur sluit een ingreep vanaf de pitmuur uit en hij is er nogal duidelijk over in gesprek met de Mexicaanse tak van sportzender ESPN: "We gaan geen teamorders uitgeven, ik denk niet dat dat iets is wat we nodig hebben. We gaan hem gewoon de best mogelijke auto geven."

HarryLam

Posts: 2.781

Voor wat hoort wat..........zeker de hulp van Checo aan Max vergeten vorig jaar he......

  • 2
  • 22 okt 2022 - 18:53
F1 Nieuws Sergio Perez Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing

Reacties (24)

Login om te reageren
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 34.671

    Terecht, RB kan het ook niet maken om Verstappen de kans te ontnemen om het record van de meeste overwinningen in één seizoen te pakken.
    Dat is trouwens ook een mooie 'prijs' voor Red Bull.

    En als Max zich nu moet gaan opofferen zou dat een soort bestraffing zijn voor het zo vroeg binnenhalen van de titel.

    Bovendien is de F1 geen liefdadigheidsinstelling en zal het voor Checo ook van minder waarde zijn als hij niet op eigen kracht tweede kan worden in het WK.

    Tenslotte, je 'belazert' heel veel volgers door een race te manipuleren...

    • + 0
    • 22 okt 2022 - 18:31
    • HarryLam

      Posts: 2.782

      Voor wat hoort wat..........zeker de hulp van Checo aan Max vergeten vorig jaar he......

      • + 2
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:53
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 34.671

      Zeker niet, in AD was de hulp prima maar over het seizoen gemeten minimaal.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:17
  • RJHvandaag

    Posts: 5.705

    Laat ze het onderling maar uitpraten. Het zijn tenslotte teamgenoten.

    • + 1
    • 22 okt 2022 - 18:32
    • Patrick_St

      Posts: 2.460

      Max gaf een tijdje terug al antwoord op die vraag, hij gaat niets cadeau geven en een 1 -2 is ook een mooie uitslag voor Checo...

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:48
    • HarryLam

      Posts: 2.782

      Voor Checo is een overwinning in Mexico onbetaalbaar..........

      • + 1
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:54
    • red slow

      Posts: 2.552

      @larry

      Dan moet het wel een overwinning op eigen kracht zijn zoals Singapore. Niet een kado.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:10
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 34.671

      Larry?

      Ik ben niet lam...

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:18
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 13.177

    Erik van Haren
    @ErikvHaren
    ·
    22 m
    Zo meteen persconferentie met Horner en Brown. Binotto voelt zich niet lekker en is niet op het circuit vandaag. Hij wordt vervangen door Capito (Williams). #F1

    Is nu net begonnen. Ben benieuwd of Horner nog iets interessants zegt.

    • + 0
    • 22 okt 2022 - 18:40
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 13.177

      tami.
      @Vetteleclerc
      ·
      6 m
      Jost Capito confirmed that if Logan Sargeant gets the necessary superlicense points, he has the seat at Williams.
      They believe he is absolutely ready for F1.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:41
    • Tifoso-01

      Posts: 3.030

      Las het ook net Pietje en Williams heeft Sargeant zojuist ook bevestigd

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:42
    • snailer

      Posts: 11.533

      Kan Sargeant direct tonen of hij tefen druk bestand is.
      Geen idee op welke plek in het F2 kampioenschap hij moet eindigen voor de superlicentie. Maar hij zal vast spanning voelen.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:53
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 13.177

      Junaid #JB17
      @JunaidSamodien_
      ·
      8 m
      Horner: The latest is that we are i. A process with the FIA and we are waiting on getting closure and at that point all the facts will be laid on the table and then we can talk about why we feel our costs were in line. Hopefully in the near future we will have a conclusion.
      The findings of the FIA has been made recently and we are in a voluntary process with the FIA going through it and that is where we are at the moment.

      We made an interim submission in 2021 and there was no feedback that we did anything wrong. Then made another submission in March and heard nothing back until September...

      Horner: Absolutely not. You need to look at all the relevant costs and what is outside the cap. We look at it and all our costs are the relevant costs. We had 0 benefit from 2021 and 2022 of our submission of the cap. We expected some things to be challenged.
      Horner adds that "we are absolutely and categorically feel we have any benefit from 2021, 2022 and 2023, 2024 aa other teams have mentioned."

      It's tremendously disappointing for a team (McLaren) to accuse you of cheating without any facts. We've been on trial based on public opinion. There arw numbers in the media that are miles out.
      You can't go around making allegations without substance. We are applaud by the behaviour of our competitors.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:53
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 13.177

      Brown: If someone has overspend then this is what should happen. I didn't mention any teams and it's just a response to what the ramifications are and should be. If we had more money we could have more people, more upgrades..

      Horner says they have been in conversation with the FIA for 10 days. He says he hopes it will be resolved this weekend or could go to the board or even court of appeal. I am hopeful to reach a conclusion in the near future.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:56
    • Patrick_St

      Posts: 2.460

      Top 5 @Snailer maar hij mag nog 3 vrije trainingen rijden, daar kan hij ook drie punten voor krijgen en dan is top 6 voldoende

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:57
    • HarryLam

      Posts: 2.782

      RB zit met een bloedende voet in een rivier vol piranha's

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 18:59
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 34.671

      Jost Capito liet tijdens de FIA-persconferentie in Austin dat Williams Sargeant naast Alexander Albon op willen stellen in 2023.

      "We hebben het gevoel dat hij klaar is om te gaan racen. Als hij voldoende superlicentiepunten heeft behaald, wordt hij onze tweede rijder volgend jaar."


      Het team, dat eerder belangstelling had voor de diensten van Nyck de Vries, zal waarschijnlijk geen formele aankondiging doen voordat alles is geregeld met de superlicentie van Sargeant.

      (meuteurspeurtdeutceum, 10 minuten geleden)

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:00
    • Patrick_St

      Posts: 2.460

      Oud nieuws @Larry

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:01
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 34.671

      Eén nadeel aan Sargeant: het is een Amerikaan...

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:02
    • Patrick_St

      Posts: 2.460

      Doen we net ons best om daar afscheid van te nemen..
      Hij heeft trouwens aan een 7e plek genoeg als hij geen strafpunten verzameld dit jaar. Blijkbaar krijg je daar ook 2 punten voor.

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:07
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 13.177

      Horner: Yes, in a simple answer. At such an immature set of regulations and the change of unused stock. There was clarification in June about our unused parts and that was about 7 figures.

      Horner: I think its in the interest of everybody and everyone in the sport to get this situation resolved as quick as possible.

      I can't tell you that its confidential between ourselves and the FIA. When this process is through I will personally talk you through our submission and why I believe our line items that were challenged were correct.

      Brown: We have trust in the FIA and just that they take our opinion into consideration.

      Horner says the FIA are looking into speeding up the process of these budget cap checks

      Horner says the FIA has reassured all teams the process will be sped up in 2022.

      Capito: A procedural breach has nothing linked the the team. Its linked to auditing companies all over the world and the auditors said they won't be done on time contrary to what they've told us.

      Horner: This year is a challenge with the energy bill. Max Verstappen crash bill and Sergio Pérez has been low. If you look ao updates, if you look at the amount of freight... Then I don't think we are out of kilter with anyone this year
      (financially)

      Junaid #JB17@JunaidSamodien_
      Horner has mentioned a couple of hundred dollars regarding the matter with the FIA

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:09
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 34.671

      Dat is wel wat Capito net vertelde @Patrick, plaatste het als bevestiging van wat @Pietje meldde, als zogenaamde tweede bron...

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:12
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 13.177

      Heb dit toch maar even geplaatst, met dank aan @Junaid, ondanks het feit dat ik mij van @THW/RogerZzz moet beperken tot de roddels over Kelly. 🙄

      • + 0
      • 22 okt 2022 - 19:14
  • Robin

    Posts: 551

    Hypocriet gedoe , want Perez moet 100% aan de kant voor Max als dat voordelig uitpakt. Bovendien geloof ik het niet want als het op de laatste race aankomt gaan ze zeker wel wisselen om hem 2e te maken

    • + 0
    • 22 okt 2022 - 19:24

US Grand Prix van de VS

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

US Grand Prix van de VS

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

Gerelateerd nieuws

WK standen 2022

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
619
2
Ferrari
454
3
Mercedes
387
4
Alpine F1
143
5
McLaren
130
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
52
7
Aston Martin
45
8
Haas F1
34
9
Alpha Tauri
34
10
Williams
8
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Geef je mening

Welk team gaat verrassen in het 2022-seizoen?

Coureursprofiel

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Punten 961
  • Podiums 20
  • Grand Prix 157
  • Land MX
  • Geb. datum 26 jan 1990 (32)
  • Geb. plaats Guadalajara, MX
  • Gewicht 64 kg
  • Lengte 1,73 m
Bekijk volledig profiel

Team profiel

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Bekijk volledig profiel

Formule 1 kalender - 2022

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spanje
-
Bahrein
18 - 20 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
25 - 27 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
8 - 10 apr
Australië
Albert Park
22 - 24 apr
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
6 - 8 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
20 - 22 mei
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
27 - 29 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
10 - 12 jun
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
17 - 19 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
1 - 3 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
8 - 10 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
22 - 24 jul
Frankrijk
Paul Ricard
29 - 31 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
26 - 28 aug
België
Spa-Francorchamps
2 - 4 sep
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
9 - 11 sep
Italië
Monza
30 - 2 okt
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
7 - 9 okt
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2022

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
18 - 20 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
25 - 27 maa
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
8 - 10 apr
Australië Albert Park
22 - 24 apr
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
6 - 8 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
20 - 22 mei
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
27 - 29 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
10 - 12 jun
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
17 - 19 jun
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
1 - 3 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
8 - 10 jul
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
22 - 24 jul
Frankrijk Paul Ricard
29 - 31 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
26 - 28 aug
België Spa-Francorchamps
2 - 4 sep
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
9 - 11 sep
Italië Monza
30 - 2 okt
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
7 - 9 okt
Japan Circuit Suzuka
Bekijk volledige kalender
show sidebar