Marko sluit teamorders uit in P2-strijd Perez: "We geven hem de best mogelijke auto"

De strijd om de tweede plaats in het wereldkampioenschap ligt nog volledig openen. Sergio Perez en Charles Leclerc staan vrijwel gelijk en voor allebei zou de tweede plaats een mooie beloning zijn. Red Bull Racing vindt het echter niet nodig om teamorders te gebruiken om de tweede plaats van Perez veilig te stellen.

Red Bull wil zeer graag op de eerste en de tweede plaats eindigden in het wereldkampioenschap. Aangezien Max Verstappen zich twee weken geleden tot wereldkampioen kroonde, kan Sergio Perez het feestje compleet maken. Dit weekend in Austin kan Perez dus zijn slag slaan. De Mexicaan kan daarbij de hulp van Verstappen vanzelfsprekend goed gebruiken.

Verstappen kan in principe achterover leunen aangezien zijn ultieme doel al lang en breed binnen is. Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko heeft echter slecht nieuws voor de vele fans van Perez. De Oostenrijkse adviseur sluit een ingreep vanaf de pitmuur uit en hij is er nogal duidelijk over in gesprek met de Mexicaanse tak van sportzender ESPN: "We gaan geen teamorders uitgeven, ik denk niet dat dat iets is wat we nodig hebben. We gaan hem gewoon de best mogelijke auto geven."