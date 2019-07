Red Bull Racing noteert snelste pitstop ooit tijdens Britse Grand Prix

1.90 seconds: we have a new world record!🥳@redbullracing break the #F1 record on @PierreGASLY’s stop in the #BritishGP.

It had stood at 1.92 seconds for @WilliamsRacing and their service of @MassaFelipe19 in Baku.



➡️All pit stop times: