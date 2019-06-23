user icon
F1Teams 2019 - MP Motorsport

MP Motorsport

  Team name MP Motorsport
  Base Westmaas, Netherlands
  Team principal -
  Technical manager -
  Chassis -
  Engine -
  Founding date Jan 1 1996
  Podiums -
  Wereldkampioen -
  Pole positions -
  Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics

  Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
Latest news

  • Raghunathan banned for Austria round
    F2: Raghunathan banned for Austria round

    Mahaveer Raghunathan has been banned for the next round of the Formula 2 championship in Austria after picking up 12 points on his superlicense. Picking up 12 points over the c...

    23 Jun 2019 01:43
  • Gelael disqualified from qualifying after knocking over marshals
    F2: Gelael disqualified from qualifying after knocking over marshals

    Sean Gelael has been officially disqualified from the Formula 2 qualifying session after he knocked down two marshals during the session. The Indonesian driver stopped on the c...

    26 Apr 2019 17:06
  • Verschoor secures seat with MP Motorsport
    F3: Verschoor secures seat with MP Motorsport

    Richard Verschoor will continue with MP Motorsport in 2019, securing a seat with it in the FIA Formula 3 championship. Verschoor competed in eight races with MP Motorsport last...

    11 Mar 2019 15:51
  • Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing
    F3: Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing

    Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...

    14 Feb 2019 18:13
  • Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs
    F3: Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs

    Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...

    05 Feb 2019 14:52
  • Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
    F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP

    GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...

    04 Feb 2019 16:10
  • Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign
    F3: Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign

    Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...

    01 Feb 2019 15:52
  • Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART
    F3: Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART

    ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...

    24 Jan 2019 17:18
  • Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART
    F3: Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART

    Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART.  The 17-year-old Dane w...

    23 Jan 2019 12:27
  • Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
    F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat

    Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...

    08 Jan 2019 13:40
  • Sette Camara switches to DAMS
    F2: Sette Camara switches to DAMS

    Sergio Sette Camara will join DAMS for the 2019 Formula 2 season, partnering Canadian Nicholas Latifi. Sette Camara is readying up for his third season in the F2 championship, h...

    14 Dec 2018 10:02
  • Latifi stays at DAMS for 2019
    F2: Latifi stays at DAMS for 2019

    Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...

    11 Dec 2018 10:06
  • Boccolacci replaces Mehri at MP Motorsport
    F2: Boccolacci replaces Mehri at MP Motorsport

    French racing driver Dorian Boccolacci, who currently races in GP3, has been announced as ex Marussia F1 driver Roberto Mehri's replacement. This is effective...

    23 Aug 2018 10:25
  • Leclerc leads the way after practice in Barcelona
    F2: Leclerc leads the way after practice in Barcelona

    Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...

    12 May 2017 13:18
  • Leclerc wins sensational sprint race
    F2: Leclerc wins sensational sprint race

    Charles Leclerc has won a captivating sprint race in Bahrain after switching to a risky strategy during the race. The Monegasque driver pitted on lap 14 of 23 from the lead of t...

    16 Apr 2017 14:00
  • Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
    F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain

    Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...

    14 Apr 2017 20:19
  • Renault sign two new young drivers
    Renault sign two new young drivers

    Renault has added two new faces to their young driver academy, with the signings of Christian Lundgaard (15) and Marta Garcia (16). Both drivers enjoyed successful yea...

    01 Apr 2017 10:32
  • De Vries ends Bahrain test on top
    F2: De Vries ends Bahrain test on top

    Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...

    31 Mar 2017 18:59
  • King completes MP Motorsport move
    GP2: King completes MP Motorsport move

    Jordan King has completed his move to MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. The Brit moves to the team after two seasons at Racing Engineering, picking up two wins and six podiums....

    14 Feb 2017 17:34
  • Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
    GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race

    Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...

    31 Jul 2016 11:11
  • Pierre Gasly tops Practice in Hungary
    GP2: Pierre Gasly tops Practice in Hungary

    Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets at the Hungaroring for the GP2 practice session. PREMA driver Gasly set a time of 1 minute 27.138 seconds, beating Alex Lynn by just...

    22 Jul 2016 12:39
  • Daniël De Jong: "Qualifying is crucial in GP2"
    GP2: Daniël De Jong: "Qualifying is crucial in GP2"

    Halfway through the GP2 season Daniël de Jong is on six points after taking top ten finishes in the Monaco and Baku Feature races. However, the MP Motorsport driver failed...

    21 Jul 2016 18:38

