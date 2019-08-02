user icon
Norris 'wouldn't mind' wet qualifying despite 'frustrating' lack of Friday running

  • Published on 02 Aug 2019 18:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris endured a tough day at the Hungaroring, as he missed out on most of the second practice session with a hydraulic leak.

The FP2 session was interrupted by rain, however teams still opted to set times as there is a chance of rainfall on Saturday. 

Norris almost crashed on his way to the start grid at Hockenheim

Norris says it is extra frustrating to miss out on the session as he sees the Hungaroring as a track that a driver must optimise on the build-up to qualifying. 

"If it's dry, it's not as bad as when it rains, you want every lap you can get. I don't know if it's going to be wet or dry tomorrow, we'll have to wait and find out. 

"So it's frustrating, the more laps you do around here, the better. Especially because qualifying is so important. But it happens. We still got a decent amount of laps in FP1, so I'm happy from that side of things. FP2, not so good."

However, the McLaren driver, who retired from the German Grand Prix two weeks ago with mechanical issues, doesn't mind what conditions hit the circuit for qualifying on Saturday. 

"I don't mind, it's easier to be on the limit in the dry than the wet. If it is wet then I will be on the back foot compared to most others. If it's dry, not so much. 

"I wouldn't mind driving in the wet, it's more fun. We'll wait and see what the weather brings tomorrow."


